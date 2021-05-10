Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen’s recreate Dil Chahta Hai moment during Andaman vacation, photos go viral

Legendary actors Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen, who ruled hearts of audiences with their storied careers on the silver screens, are continuing to win over their fans by setting some serious friendship goals. Some new set of photos of the three actors are going viral on the social media. The photos, shared by filmmaker Tanujj Garg on his Instagram handle, shows Waheeda, Asha and Helen having time of their lives. While in one of the photos, the three are posing for picture on a yacht, in another Asha and Waheeda are seen engrossed in a conversation.

If “Dil Chahta Hai” were to get remade with three grand dames, it would be with these legends – Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen. Making the most of their retirement years, holidaying in the Andamans. Filled with joie de vivre. Put a smile on my face. 💗 pic.twitter.com/KARNytusZx — TANUJJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) May 10, 2021

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Tanujj spoke about how the veteran ladies are leaving an example that by the end of the day, all that matters are the “memories, love and a few good mates.”

“If ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ were to get remade with three grand dames, it would be with these #legends – Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen. Enjoying their retirement years, holidaying in the Andamans. Filled with joie de vivre. Put a massive smile on my face. Eventually what we’re left with when we’re old is youth of the ilk, memories, love and a few good mates,” he wrote. Ever since he dropped the photos on his social media handles, fans have been sharing how it is the best picture they have seen in a long time. Divya Dutta expressed, “I love them” while Ram Kamal Mukherjee tagged the trio as “Rockstars.” A fan wrote, “One of my favourite pictures in a long long ime. There is such a joy and cheer and power in it.” One of thee Instagram users commented, “Beauty at its best! Warmed the cockles of my heart.” Many of the users paid tribute the actors’ elegance and gave a shout out to their bond.

The pictures of the trio came a month after Waheeda’s daughter Kashvi shared a picture of the 83-year-old snorkelling at the Andamans. Earlier this year, politician Shaina NC also shared a photo on Instagram with Waheeda, Asha and Helen. She tagged them as the “Wonder Women of the film industry.”

Recently, Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen marked their presence on the television reality show Dance Deewane season 3.