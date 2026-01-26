EXCLUSIVE | Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman’s Bollywood is ‘communal’ comment: ‘Yeh mulk hamara hai, shanti se raho’

AR Rahman has been facing a backlash ever since he suggested that he has lost work in the Hindi film industry due to a communal bias and a power shift in the last eight years. While the music composer clarified his intention on social media later, several celebs including Javed Akhtar, Shaan, Shankar Mahadevan and Kangana Ranaut reacted to his controversial statement. Now, in an exclusive interview with SCREEN, veteran actor Waheeda Rehman opened up about the ongoing row in the industry. She claimed that the reason behind his claims might be time.

When asked to address Rahman’s comments about getting less work due to a power shift and a perceived communal bias in the industry, she replied, “Yes, I read about it, but I try to dig less into it. I prefer not to pay attention to it, when everything is going fine. These small things happen in every country.”

The 87-year-old further added, “So, what to believe and how much to believe? If it’s even true or not. Why should we get involved? At least at my age, I don’t want to get involved with anything or anybody. Apni shaanti se raho, yeh mulk hai humaara, bas khush raho, that’s what I can say (this is our country, live in peace and stay happy).”

ALSO READ:Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on Rang De Basanti at 20, says it’s ‘stupid’ to ask if it can be made in today’s times

Waheeda further elaborated that the music-composer might be getting less work as times are changing, rather than due to his religion. “Kaam toh upar neeche hota hi rehta hai. Ek umar ke baad, log kehte hain ki bring somebody new or different (your ability to get work changes after a certain age). All this can lead to a few people staying behind,” she expressed.

“Agar vo bahut oonchaai par pahuche hain aur vo vahin rahenge, unhi ko lenge, aisa bhi toh nahi hota na. Upar neeche hota hi rehta hai, aisi koi nayi baat nahi hai (It is nothing new, this fluctuation keeps happening),” she concluded.

AR Rahman’s ‘communal’ remarks

Earlier, during an interview with BBC Asian Network, Rahman was asked about facing prejudice in the Hindi film industry as a Tamilian. “Maybe I never get to know of this, maybe it was concealed but I didn’t feel any of this. Maybe in the past eight years because a power shift has happened and people who are not creative have the power now. It might be a communal thing also… but it is not in my face. It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you but the music company went ahead and hired their 5 composers. I say good, I have more time to chill with my family. I am not in search for work. I don’t want to go in search for work. I want work to come to me; my sincerity to earn work. Whatever I deserve, I get,” the composer replied.

Story continues below this ad

After receiving a lot of backlash for his remarks, Rahman shared a video post on social media and clarified his stance. “India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood. But my purpose has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt,” he said in the clip.