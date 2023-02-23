Waheeda Rehman reveals Guru Dutt was told she’s like a ‘wooden doll’, was asked to change her name

Arbaaz Khan recently launched his chat show The Invincibles, which promises to take the audience on a nostalgia trip. His father Salim Khan and stepmother Helen were the first guests, while Waheeda Rehman will grace the next episode. On Thursday, the teaser of the upcoming episode dropped which has the veteran actor sharing some unknown facets of her film journey. She also speaks about her childhood aspiration of becoming an actor.

The video opens with Waheeda recalling how Guru Dutt was told he was making a mistake by casting her in Pyaasa. She says how someone told him that she was ‘bekaar’ and almost like a ‘wooden doll’. The actor then goes on to recall how her photo was published in a newspaper while accepting an award, which led to film offers coming her way. “Allah ne meri dil ki baat sun li. Destiny mujhe kheech rahi thi,” she smiles to say. The Guide actor adds that her father always wondered what was up with her as he noticed her speaking to the mirror. When one day, he finally confronted her, she told him that she wants the world to laugh when she laughs, and cry with her.

Waheeda Rehman shares how a distributor had suggested her name to Guru Dutt. And when host Arbaaz Khan discusses how she was asked to change her name, she shoots back, “Excuse me? It’s my own name. Mere parents ne diya, why should I change it?” The actor also says how she was ready to work day and night but would never agree to do things that she wasn’t comfortable with.

She also shares a rather terrifying moment during the shoot of Mujhe Jeene Do, where a group of dacoits came in. Sharing how there was some drama happening every day, the actor shares how the commander came up to them and said that till the time he doesn’t signal them to move out, they shouldn’t budge. “Ek goli chale toh hilo nai, dusri chale toh palang ke neeche jao (When the first bullet is fired, don’t move. Get under the bed in the second one,” she shares, as Arbaaz laughs to say that the title of the film Mujhe Jeene Do was apt for them as everyone wanted to live on the set.

On a final note, Waheeda Rehman shared her philosophy in life saying, “Jee ke maro, mar ke mat jeeyo (Live before you die and not live while dying). We all have to die one day so live to the fullest.”

The episode of The Invincibles with Arbaaz Khan featuring Waheeda Rehman will drop on Friday.