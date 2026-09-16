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Vvaan trailer: Sidharth Malhotra defies goddess’ rules in fantasy comedy with Tamannaah
The trailer for Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's fantasy comedy Vvaan offers a glimpse into a cursed village where entering the forest after sunset unleashes terrifying forces.
Vvaan trailer and release date: “It’s against Vvaan Devi’s rules. Entering the forest after sunset is prohibited,” we hear one of the characters say, revealing that the story of director Deepak Kumar Mishra’s The Vvaan is set in a land where beliefs rule all. However, Sidharth Malhotra challenges this notion by reminding everyone that “true faith gives strength, not fear.”
Ancient rules and a cursed forest
Ahead of the fantasy comedy’s release next week, the makers have unveiled the trailer for The Vvaan, offering glimpses into its eerie, mystical world. The 144-second promotional video begins by telling us about the bhuttakas, the purported dark forces in the forest. These forces are described as darker than the night, swifter than the storm, and even beyond the goddess’s control.
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Still, Sidharth isn’t ready to believe such tales and dismisses them as “utter rubbish.” As the trailer progresses, we learn that the forest is located in his wife’s (Tamannaah Bhatia) native village, and Sidharth is reluctant to go to the “cursed place,” even though they have holidays for Chhath.
However, Tamannaah believes that the goddess herself is inviting them. Eventually, none of Sidharth’s excuses helps, and he ultimately finds himself in the village.
There, they are greeted by superstitions and traditions followed for generations, which are sure to give them indescribable experiences. “When faith is challenged, a legend awakens,” the trailer says, while also revealing Sidharth eventually getting entangled in everything despite his initial reluctance.
Who is the mysterious warrior legend?
The promotional video ends on a suspenseful note, showing veiled glimpses of an ageless warrior without revealing his face. We hear a woman calling out to him, “Veer (warrior), whenever these mystical powers become a threat to humanity, you must come back, no matter which era it is!”
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Also starring Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, Shweta Tiwari, and Anup Soni in key roles, The Vvaan features story and screenplay by Arunabh Kumar, with dialogues by Anandeshwar Dwivedi. The fantasy comedy boasts cinematography by Manu Anand, editing by Nitin Baid, and music by Vishal Mishra, Amit Trivedi, Tanishk Bagchi, and Sam CS. The movie will hit screens worldwide on Friday, September 25.
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