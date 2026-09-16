Vvaan trailer: Sidharth Malhotra defies goddess’ rules in fantasy comedy with Tamannaah

Vvaan trailer and release date: “It’s against Vvaan Devi’s rules. Entering the forest after sunset is prohibited,” we hear one of the characters say, revealing that the story of director Deepak Kumar Mishra’s The Vvaan is set in a land where beliefs rule all. However, Sidharth Malhotra challenges this notion by reminding everyone that “true faith gives strength, not fear.”

Ancient rules and a cursed forest

Ahead of the fantasy comedy’s release next week, the makers have unveiled the trailer for The Vvaan, offering glimpses into its eerie, mystical world. The 144-second promotional video begins by telling us about the bhuttakas, the purported dark forces in the forest. These forces are described as darker than the night, swifter than the storm, and even beyond the goddess’s control.