Vvaan box office day 7: Sidharth Malhotra film earns Rs 69 crore, faces Drishyam 3 test

Vvaan box office collection day 7: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s Vvaan – Force of the Forrest has completed its first week at the box office with Rs 53.50 crore in India net collections. The fantasy thriller earned Rs 4.40 crore on Day 7, according to Sacnilk. The collection is slightly higher than the Rs 4.25 crore it earned on Day 6, marking a 3.5% rise.

Vvaan recorded an overall occupancy of 16.96% across its Hindi 2D shows on Day 7, with 6,966 shows across India. The film saw its highest occupancy during the night shows at 26%, while the morning shows recorded 8.08% occupancy.

The film also continued its run in overseas markets, where it collected Rs 0.50 crore gross on Day 7. Its total overseas collection now stands at Rs 5.50 crore. With Rs 63.57 crore gross from India, Vvan has taken its worldwide gross collection to Rs 69.07 crore after seven days.