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Vvaan box office day 7: Sidharth Malhotra film earns Rs 69 crore, faces Drishyam 3 test
Vvaan box office collection day 7: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's film earned Rs 4.40 crore on Day 7, taking its first-week worldwide total to Rs 69 crore, as it now faces Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3.
Vvaan box office collection day 7: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s Vvaan – Force of the Forrest has completed its first week at the box office with Rs 53.50 crore in India net collections. The fantasy thriller earned Rs 4.40 crore on Day 7, according to Sacnilk. The collection is slightly higher than the Rs 4.25 crore it earned on Day 6, marking a 3.5% rise.
Vvaan recorded an overall occupancy of 16.96% across its Hindi 2D shows on Day 7, with 6,966 shows across India. The film saw its highest occupancy during the night shows at 26%, while the morning shows recorded 8.08% occupancy.
The film also continued its run in overseas markets, where it collected Rs 0.50 crore gross on Day 7. Its total overseas collection now stands at Rs 5.50 crore. With Rs 63.57 crore gross from India, Vvan has taken its worldwide gross collection to Rs 69.07 crore after seven days.
How Vvaan performed in its first week
Vvaan opened in theatres on September 25 with Rs 8 crore in India net collections. The film gained momentum over the weekend, collecting Rs 11.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 14.35 crore on Sunday, which remains its highest single-day collection so far.
The film saw a drop on Monday, collecting Rs 5.25 crore. It showed some improvement on Tuesday with Rs 6 crore, before falling to Rs 4.25 crore on Wednesday. On Thursday, the film saw a slight rise and earned Rs 4.40 crore. With this, Vvaan has collected Rs 53.50 crore net in India in its first seven days. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 63.57 crore, while its worldwide gross has reached Rs 69.07 crore.
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Vvaan vs Drishyam 3: Ajay Devgn film records strong advance booking
The second week of Vvaan will now face a major challenge with Ajay Devgn-led Drishyam 3: The Conclusion arriving in theatres on October 2. The film has recorded strong advance bookings ahead of its release, which could affect Vvaan’s screen count and occupancy.
According to Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 crossed the Rs 60 crore mark in cumulative India gross advance bookings. Day 1 has contributed the biggest share of the advance sales. By 8 om on October 1, the film had collected Rs 26.75 crore gross in advance bookings for its opening day, with around 7.36 lakh tickets sold across 14,335 shows.
Overall, more than 14 lakh tickets had been sold across India at that point. Advance bookings also picked up pace on the final day before release. Between 6 am and 8 pm on October 1, Drishyam 3 added around Rs 12.75 crore to its advance gross, including approximately Rs 8 crore in the six hours before the 8 pm update. By then, the film had sold around 14.68 lakh tickets across 43,651 shows nationwide.
For Vvaan, the arrival of Drishyam 3 marks an important test after the first week. The film will now have to hold on to its audience and screen occupancy as the Ajay Devgn starrer enters the box office race.
About Vvaan – Force of the Forrest
Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Vvaan – Force of the Forrest stars Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari and Maniesh Paul. The fantasy thriller combines supernatural, mythology, action and thriller elements and draws from Indian folklore associated with the Van Devi Temple in Bihta, near Patna.
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