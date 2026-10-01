Vvaan Box Office: Sidharth Malhotra film earns as much as Param Sundari, mints Rs 58.64 cr

Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 6: The Vvaan: Force of the Forest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, has been gaining momentum at the box office since its release on September 25, seemingly ending the dry spell in Sidharth Malhotra’s theatrical run after Kapoor & Sons. On its sixth day, the film earned Rs 4.85 crore globally, taking its total collection to Rs 58.64 crore. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 4.35 crore in India across 7,070 shows and Rs 50 lakh overseas. On its sixth day, Vvaan saw a 27.5% drop compared to its fifth day, when it earned Rs 6 crore.

Vvaan released with little competition at the box office, with only the August releases Hanuman Ansh and Mirzapur continuing to hold their ground. Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 2.35 crore on its 55th day from 4,264 shows, while Mirzapur collected Rs 55 lakh from 1,219 shows. Other A-list releases, such as Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran, have almost disappeared from theatres. On its 13th day, the film had just 116 shows in India and earned Rs 5 lakh.