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Vvaan Box Office: Sidharth Malhotra film earns as much as Param Sundari, mints Rs 58.64 cr
Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 6: The Sidharth Malhotra film is holding its ground but it remains to be seen if it can sustain its collections after the release of Drishyam 3.
Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 6: The Vvaan: Force of the Forest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, has been gaining momentum at the box office since its release on September 25, seemingly ending the dry spell in Sidharth Malhotra’s theatrical run after Kapoor & Sons. On its sixth day, the film earned Rs 4.85 crore globally, taking its total collection to Rs 58.64 crore. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 4.35 crore in India across 7,070 shows and Rs 50 lakh overseas. On its sixth day, Vvaan saw a 27.5% drop compared to its fifth day, when it earned Rs 6 crore.
Vvaan released with little competition at the box office, with only the August releases Hanuman Ansh and Mirzapur continuing to hold their ground. Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 2.35 crore on its 55th day from 4,264 shows, while Mirzapur collected Rs 55 lakh from 1,219 shows. Other A-list releases, such as Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran, have almost disappeared from theatres. On its 13th day, the film had just 116 shows in India and earned Rs 5 lakh.
With Vvaan enjoying a largely solo run at the box office and reportedly nearing its breakeven point, it remains to be seen whether the film can maintain its momentum after the release of the much-anticipated Drishyam 3. As part of a popular Hindi film franchise, the Ajay Devgn-led film already enjoys a strong fan following. This time, however, the franchise will see Jaideep Ahlawat join the cast, while Akshaye Khanna walked out of the film reportedly due to creative differences.
Vvan is now Siddharth Malhotra’s biggest first week grosser in a decade. Previously, Param Sundari held this record as that film also made Rs 58 crore worldwide in six days.
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Sidharth Malhotra’s last hit was the 2016 film Kapoor & Sons, while Tamannaah Bhatia has returned to the big screen in a full-fledged role after seven years. Her last Hindi feature film to receive a theatrical release in a lead role was Khamoshi, co-starring Prabhu Deva.
Vvaan is directed by Panchayat fame Deepak Mishra. The film also stars Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari and Maniesh Paul, among others.
The Vvaan: Force of the Forest is rooted in Indian folklore and blends supernatural fantasy, mythology, action and thriller elements. The film also places special emphasis on the festival of Chhath, which has gained significant popularity across North India.
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