Vvaan box office Day 5: Discounted tickets lift Sidharth Malhotra’s film to Rs 57.95 crore

Vvaan box office collection day 5: Deepak Kumar Mishra’s action adventure fantasy film The Vvvaan: Force of the Forrest witnessed a slight increase in its earnings on its first Tuesday, a day after registering a free fall on its first Monday. The marginal improvement could be attributed to the discounted ticket prices on Tuesday, as Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannah-starrer has received largely negative reviews. The film has now earned Rs 53.45 crore gross and Rs 44.85 crore net at the domestic box office, and Rs 57.95 crore worldwide.

Vvaan box office collection so far

On Tuesday (day 5), Vvaan earned Rs 6 core from 7162 screens, as compared to Rs 5.25 crore from 7012 screens on Monday (day 4). That was a steep decline from its highest-single day earnings of Rs 14.35 crore from 7135 screens on its first Sunday (day 3). Prior to that, it clocked in Rs 11.25 crore from 6887 screens on its first Saturday (day 2), a decent increase from its opening-day collection of Rs 8 crore from 6746 screens this past Friday.