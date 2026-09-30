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Vvaan box office Day 5: Discounted tickets lift Sidharth Malhotra’s film to Rs 57.95 crore
Vvaan box office collection day 5: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamanaah Bhatia-starrer The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest registered a marginal hike on its first Tuesday after witnessing a free fall on Monday.
Vvaan box office collection day 5: Deepak Kumar Mishra’s action adventure fantasy film The Vvvaan: Force of the Forrest witnessed a slight increase in its earnings on its first Tuesday, a day after registering a free fall on its first Monday. The marginal improvement could be attributed to the discounted ticket prices on Tuesday, as Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannah-starrer has received largely negative reviews. The film has now earned Rs 53.45 crore gross and Rs 44.85 crore net at the domestic box office, and Rs 57.95 crore worldwide.
Vvaan box office collection so far
On Tuesday (day 5), Vvaan earned Rs 6 core from 7162 screens, as compared to Rs 5.25 crore from 7012 screens on Monday (day 4). That was a steep decline from its highest-single day earnings of Rs 14.35 crore from 7135 screens on its first Sunday (day 3). Prior to that, it clocked in Rs 11.25 crore from 6887 screens on its first Saturday (day 2), a decent increase from its opening-day collection of Rs 8 crore from 6746 screens this past Friday.
The major chunk of Vvaan’s worldwide box office earnings has come from the domestic market. It added another Rs 50 lakh to its overseas collection on Tuesday, bumping up the total international earnings to Rs 4.50 crore. When added to the domestic gross collection, the total worldwide earnings of Vvaan after five days now stands at Rs 57.95 crore, as per Sacnilk.
Given its current trajectory, Vvaan is most likely to surpass the Rs 60 crore mark at the worldwide box office today on its first Wednesday (day 6), as well as Rs 50 crore net domestically. It has a couple more days to make the most of its run before facing fresh competition this Friday, primarily from Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer crime thriller Drishyam 3, which is slated to release on October 2.
Vvaan beats The Kerala Story 2
Vvaan has also ended Sidharth Malhotra’s dry spell at the box office. It is now the actor’s fifth highest grossing film ever in India, and is less than Rs 4 crore short of surpassing the lifetime domestic earnings of his 2019 action romance, Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan, which collected Rs 48.04 crore. It has already surpassed the likes of Hasee Toh Phasee (Rs 37.36 crore), Baar Baar Dekho (Rs 31.24 crore), Ittefaaq (Rs 30.21 crore), A Gentleman (Rs 20.59 crore), and Aiyaary (Rs 17.01 crore).
As far as this year’s domestic box office is concerned, Vvaan has now edged past the collections of films like The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond (Rs 40.60 crore), Sunny Deol-starrer Batwara 1947 (Rs 36.76 crore), Lakshya and Ananya Panday-starrer Chand Mera Dil (Rs 27.78 crore), and Sriram Raghavan’s period war drama Ikkis (Rs 28.38 crore)
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The next benchmarks for Vvaan are Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (Rs 48.12 crore), Varun Dhawan-starrer rom-com Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (Rs 50.46 crore), Rani Mukerji-starrer cop thriller Mardaani 3 (Rs 53.06 crore), and Alia Bhatt-starrer action thriller Alpha (Rs 57.72 crore).
Co-produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and Arunabh Kumar’s The Viral Fever, Vvaan also stars Sunil Grover and Maniesh Paul.
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