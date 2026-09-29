Vvaan box office Day 4: Sidharth Malhotra film surpasses Alia Bhatt’s Alpha, earns Rs 50 cr

Vvaan box office collection day 4: Deepak Kumar Mishra’s action adventure fantasy film The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, has witnessed a massive downfall on its first Monday after scoring a decent opening weekend despite negative reviews. After four days, the film has earned Rs 46.35 crore gross and Rs 38.35 crore net in India, and Rs 50.35 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt’s Alpha had earned Rs 37.85 crore net in India after four days but its worldwide collection stood at Rs 63.64 crore.

On its first Monday (day 4), Vvaan earned only Rs 5.25 crore from 7,012 screens, its lowest single-day earnings yet. While the number of shows reduced only marginally from its first Sunday (day 3), the decline in earnings was far from proportional. In fact, on Sunday, it had scored its highest single-day earnings yet, amassing Rs 14.35 crore from 7,135 screens.

That was a decent improvement on its first Saturday (day 2) collection of Rs 11.25 crore from 6,887 shows, after another significant hike from its opening day earnings of Rs 8 crore from 6,746 shows this past Friday. The steep decline on Monday has managed to make a dent in Vvaan’s box office momentum, as it now stands at a total of Rs 38.35 crore, as per Sacnilk.

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Most of Vvaan’s earnings came from the B-centres in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, given the film is set around folklore and rituals associated with the Chhath Puja festival. However, as the initial momentum has faded by now, the negative word of mouth seems to have kicked in. The film is also facing competition from Vishal Chaturvedi’s devotional drama Hanuman Ansh. Even on its eighth Monday (day 53), the Neem Karoli Baba biopic managed to earn Rs 2.35 crore from 4298 screens.

Majority of Vvaan’s total box office earnings have come from the domestic business. Overseas, it added another Rs 50 lakh on Monday, bumping up the total international earnings yet to Rs 4 crore. When added to the gross domestic box office collection, the cumulative worldwide earnings of the film have now managed to surpass the Rs 50 crore mark.

While the Monday decline has given a blow to its box office momentum, Vvaan still has three more days to redeem that and optimize its run before it faces new competition this Friday, primarily from Abhishek Pathak’s crime thriller Drishyam 3. The Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer is slated to release in cinemas on October 2, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Vvaan beats A Gentleman

Vvaan emerged as Sidharth Malhotra’s biggest opening weekend in 11 years, and after 10 theatrical releases. After Monday, it’s now surpassed the lifetime domestic box office earnings of his films — 2024 action thriller Yodha (Rs 33.48 crore), Indra Kumar’s 2022 comedy Thank God (Rs 36.35 crore), and Vinil Mathew’s 2014 romantic comedy Hasee To Phasee (Rs 37.36 crore) to become his sixth highest grossing film ever.

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However, it has a long way to go before it can get ahead in that race, since the fourth highest grossing film of his career at the domestic box office is Milap Zaveri’s 2019 action romance Marjaavaan (Rs 48.04 crore). The top three on the list are Mohit Suri’s 2014 action thriller Ek Villain (Rs 105.76 crore), Karan Malhotra’s 2015 sports film Brothers (Rs 82.49 crore), and Shakun Batra’s 2016 family drama Kapoor & Sons (Rs 73.22 crore).