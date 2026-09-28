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Vvaan box office collection day 3: Sidharth Malhotra scores his third highest opening weekend, his biggest in 11 years
Vvaan box office collection day 3: Deepak Kumar Mishra's action adventure fantasy film has fetched Sidharth Malhotra to score Rs 33.35 crore, his biggest opening weekend in India since Karan Malhotra's 2015 sports film Brothers.
Vvan box office collection day 3: Deepak Kumar Mishra’s action adventure fantasy film The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest may have been unanimously panned by critics, but it’s managed to fetch its male lead, Sidharth Malhotra, not only his third highest opening weekend yet, but also his biggest one in the past 11 years, improving his increasingly questionable box office appeal. So far, Vvaan has earned Rs 39.65 crore gross and Rs 33.25 crore net in India, and Rs 43.15 crore at the worldwide box office.
Vvan opening weekend
On its first Sunday (day 3), Vvaan collected Rs 14 crore from 7135 screens, a 24.4% growth from its first Saturday (day 2) earnings of Rs 11.25 crore from 6887 screens. That was a further improvement from its opening day collection of Rs 8 crore from 6746 screens. Thus, the opening weekend of Vvaan at the domestic box office stands at Rs 33.25 crore.
Vvaan has held its own despite largely negative reviews and competition from holdover releases like Vishal Chaturvedi’s devotional film Hanuman Ansh, featuring Shobhinaw Satyaa as revered spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba, and Gurmeet Singh’s crime thriller Mirzapur: The Movie, starring Ali Fazal among others. The film also earned Rs 1.25 crore overseas on Sunday, bumping up its total overseas box office earnings to Rs 3.50 crore, as per Sacnilk.
These figures indicate that more than 90% of Vvaan’s global earnings of Rs 43.15 crore stem from the India box office, given it’s a folk horror that revolves around rituals associated with Chhath Puja. It’s managed to maintain a stronghold in centres of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Co-produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and Arunabh Kumar’s The Viral Fever, it also stars Tamannaah and Sunil Grover among others.
Sidharth Malhotra’s third biggest opening weekend
With Vvaan, Sidharth Malhotra has ended his 11-year-old record of his highest opening weekend at the domestic box office. With Rs 33.25 crore, Vvaan has surpassed his debut film, Karan Johar’s 2012 campus caper Student of the Year (Rs 30 crore), which also starred Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, to emerge as his third biggest opening weekend yet.
Vvaan’s opening weekend now stands next to only Karan Malhotra’s 2015 sports film Brothers (Rs 52 crore crore), which also starred Akshay Kumar, and Mohit Suri’s 2014 action thriller Ek Villain (Rs 50.65 crore). Vvan has even surpassed the lifetime earnings of Sidharth’s more recent releases — Prashant Singh’s 2018 romantic comedy Jabariya Jodi (Rs 25.24 crore) and Neeraj Pandey’s 2018 spy thriller Aiyaary (Rs 30.59 crore).
Vvaan is now on the verge of surpassing the lifetime domestic box office earnings of Raj & DK’s 2017 action thriller A Gentleman (Rs 38.33 crore), given its current trajectory. It has four more days to optimize its box office run, before it faces fresh competition in Abhishek Pathak’s crime thriller Drishyam 3. The Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer is slated to release in cinemas this Friday on October 2.
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Vvaan’s opening weekend at the domestic box office has outperformed that of Sidharth’s past 10 releases, including Tushar Jalota’s 2025 romantic comedy Param Sundari (Rs 26.75 crore), Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre’s 2024 action thriller Yodha (Rs 16.85 crore), Indra Kumar’s 2022 fantasy comedy Thank God (Rs 18.25 crore), Milap Zaveri’s 2019 action romance Marjaavaan (Rs 24.42 crore), Abhay Chopra’s 2017 murder mystery Ittefaq (Rs 16.50 crore), Nitya Mehra’s 2016 sci-fi romance Baar Baar Dekho (Rs 21.15 crore), and Shakun Batra’s 2016 family frama Kapoor & Sons (Rs 26.50 crore).
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