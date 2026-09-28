Vvaan box office collection day 3: Sidharth Malhotra scores his third highest opening weekend, his biggest in 11 years

Vvan box office collection day 3: Deepak Kumar Mishra’s action adventure fantasy film The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest may have been unanimously panned by critics, but it’s managed to fetch its male lead, Sidharth Malhotra, not only his third highest opening weekend yet, but also his biggest one in the past 11 years, improving his increasingly questionable box office appeal. So far, Vvaan has earned Rs 39.65 crore gross and Rs 33.25 crore net in India, and Rs 43.15 crore at the worldwide box office.

Vvan opening weekend

On its first Sunday (day 3), Vvaan collected Rs 14 crore from 7135 screens, a 24.4% growth from its first Saturday (day 2) earnings of Rs 11.25 crore from 6887 screens. That was a further improvement from its opening day collection of Rs 8 crore from 6746 screens. Thus, the opening weekend of Vvaan at the domestic box office stands at Rs 33.25 crore.