Vvaan box office: Sidharth Malhotra’s latest opens better than his last 10 films, earns Rs 9.6 cr

The Vvaan Box Office collection day 1: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah’s latest film, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, released in theatres on Friday, September 25 and so far, the film has not been able to generate positive word of mouth. Receiving mediocre reviews, the film has opened to a gross collection of Rs 9.6 crore in India.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 8 crore net in India on its opening day across 6,746 shows, recording an occupancy of 26%. The opening is promising compared to the other films released this month, including Kareena Kapoor’s Daayra and Kunal Khemu’s Vibe, both of which struggled to sustain themselves at the box office, with each film registering collections of around Rs 1 crore.

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, directed by Panchayat-fame Deepak Kumar Mishra in his feature film debut, is rooted in Indian folklore and blends supernatural fantasy, mythology, action, and thriller elements. However, it remains to be seen whether the film can sustain its momentum, especially since the actor’s last release, Param Sundari, also had a promising opening of Rs 8.7 crore gross. The film saw a jump in collections over the weekend but eventually failed to sustain its momentum at the box office.

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Vvaan is a major test for Sidharth Malhotra

For Sidharth Malhotra, Vvaan is a significant test as he has been waiting for a theatrical hit since 2016. Kapoor & Sons, co-starring Fawad Khan and Alia Bhatt, was his last successful theatrical release. The film earned Rs 143.4 crore worldwide against a reported budget of Rs 35 crore. After Kapoor & Sons, the actor appeared in 11 films, none of which worked at the box office. His film Shershaah, which received widespread praise, was released directly on OTT during the pandemic.

With Vvaan opening to negative reviews, it remains to be seen whether the film can break Sidharth Malhotra’s long theatrical dry spell or become his first theatrical success in nearly a decade.

The film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. It marks her first Hindi theatrical release in a lead role in seven years. Her last Hindi feature film in a lead role to receive a theatrical release was Khamoshi, co-starring Prabhu Deva. The film tanked at the box office. Since Khamoshi, Tamannaah has largely appeared in special song sequences in Hindi films, including Stree and Raid 2.

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Avengers: Endgame – Encore proves to be a competitor for Vvaan

Vvaan had a standalone release at the Hindi box office. The only major film to release alongside the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer was Avengers: Endgame – Encore, which earned Rs 8.68 crore gross across all languages, with the English version contributing the highest share at Rs 5.25 crore. The film was screened across 3,635 shows. The release was a theatrical re-release of Marvel Studios’ 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, featuring a few minutes of additional footage that bridges the narrative directly to Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled for release in December this year.

After the success of films and franchises such as Kantara, Lokah and Stree, which draw inspiration from Indian folklore, Vvaan is the latest Hindi film to explore the genre. The film is backed by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, who have also been behind successful supernatural television shows such as Naagin.