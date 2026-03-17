Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘Vulgar’ Nora Fatehi-Sanjay Dutt song ‘Sarke Chunar’ pulled down on YouTube; Kangana Ranaut blames Bollywood: ‘Crossed all limits’
The backlash against the song "Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke" intensified after advocate Vineet Jindal filed a formal complaint with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The KD The Devil song features Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt.
Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt-starrer song “Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke” from the Kannada film KD – The Devil faced massive backlash from the audience due to its lewd lyrics and suggestive choreography. In the latest development, as per The Times of India, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a legal notice regarding the same, following which the song has been taken down from YouTube and other platforms.
NHRC issues notice; complaint made to CBFC and MIB
The backlash against the song intensified after advocate Vineet Jindal filed a formal complaint with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, as per ANI. The advocate urgently requested the authorities to take legal action against the song. The advocate called out the song for being “highly vulgar, sexually suggestive, and obscene expressions”. He also showed discontent over the fact that it is being widely circulated on social media.
The complaint also highlighted how the song is highly inappropriate, especially for minors, due to its lyrics that are explicitly objectionable and unsuitable for public consumption. The complaint names key contributors to the song, including lyricist Raqeeb Alam, director Prem, composer Arjun Janya, and singer Mangli. As per reports, a separate criminal complaint has already been filed with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell regarding the song.
ALSO READ: ‘Aamir Khan shut everyone up by playing my father’: Mona Singh on Happy Patel, Laal Singh Chaddha, and playing ‘female Gabbar’
Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke video missing from YouTube
The song was uploaded by Anand Audio in multiple languages—Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada—on YouTube on Monday. However, after the complaint, the song has been taken down from the platform. However, copied lyrical videos of the song remain online, and some visuals continue to circulate in short-form videos.
Kangana Ranaut and Onir slam the song
In an interaction with ANI, Kangana blamed Bollywood for the Kannada film’s song. She said, “Bollywood has crossed all limits with vulgarity, tactics, and attention-seeking. The entire country is condemning and reprimanding them. But I don’t think they have any shame…There needs to be even more strictness about the display of such vulgarity and obscenity. It is difficult to even watch TV with family. I think some strict rein will have to be put on Bollywood.”
Onir also reacted to the controversy and blamed the CBFC for clearing the song. He wrote, “And the Censor board is busy with The naming of a film #GhooskhorPandat . Strange country we are becoming… opposing Valentines day celebration, interfaith marriage/ celebration while ok with this rubbish.”
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05