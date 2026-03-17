‘Vulgar’ Nora Fatehi-Sanjay Dutt song ‘Sarke Chunar’ pulled down on YouTube; Kangana Ranaut blames Bollywood: ‘Crossed all limits’

Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt-starrer song “Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke” from the Kannada film KD – The Devil faced massive backlash from the audience due to its lewd lyrics and suggestive choreography. In the latest development, as per The Times of India, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a legal notice regarding the same, following which the song has been taken down from YouTube and other platforms.

NHRC issues notice; complaint made to CBFC and MIB

The backlash against the song intensified after advocate Vineet Jindal filed a formal complaint with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, as per ANI. The advocate urgently requested the authorities to take legal action against the song. The advocate called out the song for being “highly vulgar, sexually suggestive, and obscene expressions”. He also showed discontent over the fact that it is being widely circulated on social media.