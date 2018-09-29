Voices from Bollywood back Tanushree Dutta: ‘World needs to believe survivors’

In a recent interview, Tanushree Dutta spoke about the #MeToo movement in Bollywood highlighting her personal experience. In a recent interview, Tanushree Dutta spoke about the #MeToo movement in Bollywood highlighting her personal experience.

After two days of silence, Bollywood finally came out in support of actor Tanushree Dutta, who has alleged that veteran actor Nana Patekar sexually harassed her during a film shoot 10 years ago. Several celebrities tweeted their support, including actors Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Farhan Akhtar, Siddharth, comedian Vir Das, director Anurag Kashyap and writer Varun Grover.

While Chopra said “the world needs to #BelieveSurvivors”, Chadha said, “…No woman wants publicity that opens the floodgates of trolling and insensitivity… Her only fault was she didn’t back down-takes a special courage to be #TanushreeDutta.”

Over the course of the day, Dutta’s account found a second corroboration in Shyni Shetty. A screenwriter, Shetty tweeted that she was on the sets of the 2009 film Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss as an assistant director when Dutta faced harassment. Recounting the incident to The Indian Express, Shetty said that for the first half hour since the commotion began, no one understood what was happening. “Rumours were doing rounds that Tanushree is being difficult. Only after we saw the troubled expression on her face, following which the goons arrived and attacked her car as it left the sets, did we realise that it was more serious,” said Shetty. Even though the crew realised the seriousness of the situation, most members, said Shetty, doubted Dutta’s version.

Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Samee Siddiqui and director Rakesh Sarang, have denied Dutta’s allegations. While Sarang told a channel that the actor perhaps misunderstood the situation, Acharya backed Patekar. The actor intends to send Dutta a legal notice, seeking apology for her remarks. All three, however, remained unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts by The Indian Express to reach them.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App