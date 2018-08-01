Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 winners: Janhvi Kapoor is Fresh Face of the Year

Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao won big at the gala evening. Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao won big at the gala evening.

Bollywood celebrities attended the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 on Tuesday evening. Dressed to a tee, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Rajkummar Rao and others graced the gala event. But those who stunned all were the gen-next of Bollywood including Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor and Karwaan actor Mithila Palkar.

The ninth edition of the awards honoured India’s best faces, beauty products, services and experts. Shah Rukh was named the ‘Ultimate Man of the Decade’ and Saif was given the title of Most Beautiful Man of The Year. Kangana received Beauty of the Year award and Katrina Kaif was Fitspiration of the Year. Fanney Khan actor Rajkummar Rao was rightfully the Man of the Moment and Kartik Aaryan accepted the award of Heartthrob of the Year.

Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 winners: Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Ultimate Man of the Decade’ looked dapper at the gala evening Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 winners: Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Ultimate Man of the Decade’ looked dapper at the gala evening

Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 winners: Rajkummar Rao is adjudged as the Man of the Moment. Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 winners: Rajkummar Rao is adjudged as the Man of the Moment.

Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 winners: Kangana Ranaut was a sight in her red gown at the gala evening. Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 winners: Kangana Ranaut was a sight in her red gown at the gala evening.

Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 winners: Saif Ali Khan won the title of Most Beautiful Man of The Year. Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 winners: Saif Ali Khan won the title of Most Beautiful Man of The Year.

Katrina Kaif dazzled on the red carpet of Vogue Beauty Awards 2018. Katrina Kaif dazzled on the red carpet of Vogue Beauty Awards 2018.

Vogue Beauty Awards 2018: Award winners Vogue Beauty Awards 2018: Award winners Vidya Balan and Shabana Azmi get clicked together.

Janhvi Kapoor who looked lovely at the awards night was adjudged the Fresh Face of the Year’ and the Face to Watch Out For was given to Banita Sandhu who made her Bollywood debut in the Varun Dhawan starrer October. Among other winners were veteran actor Shabana Azmi (Beauty Legend), Vidya Balan (Flawless Face of the Year) and Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha (Most Beautiful Couple).

Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 winners: Janhvi Kapoor received the title of Fresh Face of the Year. Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 winners: Janhvi Kapoor received the title of Fresh Face of the Year.

Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 winners: Kartik Aaryan thanked Vogue India for the honour and shared this photo on Twitter. Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 winners: Kartik Aaryan thanked Vogue India for the honour and shared this photo on Twitter.

Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 winners: Banita Sandu won the title of Face to Watch Out For. Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 winners: Banita Sandu won the title of Face to Watch Out For.

Also read | Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan takes her first step in showbiz with a photoshoot

See photos from Vogue Beauty Awards 2018

Vogue Beauty Awards 2018: Karwaan actor Mithila Palkar stunned all at the award night. Vogue Beauty Awards 2018: Karwaan actor Mithila Palkar stunned all at the award night.

Vogue Beauty Awards 2018: Sumeet Vyas with Sacre Games actor Kubra Sait. Vogue Beauty Awards 2018: Sumeet Vyas with Sacre Games actor Kubra Sait.

Vogue Beauty Awards 2018: Neha Dhupia strikes a pose with husband Angad Bedi. Vogue Beauty Awards 2018: Neha Dhupia strikes a pose with husband Angad Bedi.

Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 winners: Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are the Most Beautiful Couple. Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 winners: Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are the Most Beautiful Couple.

Also, the gala night witnessed the unveiling of the cover of August edition of the magazine featuring Suhana Khan as its cover girl. Daddy Shah Rukh, who unveiled the first photoshoot of daughter Suhana, said, “Thank you very much for giving her this opportunity. She is 18, she is lovely, sensitive, sweet and extremely shy but also extremely strong. And I just want to thank you all who were behind all this and for making her look so nice.”