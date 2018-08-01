Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 01, 2018
A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves

Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 winners: Janhvi Kapoor is Fresh Face of the Year

Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 winners: Shah Rukh was named the ‘Ultimate Man of the Decade’ and Saif Ali Khan was given the title of Most Beautiful Man of The Year. Kangana Ranaut received Beauty of the Year award and Katrina Kaif was Fitspiration of the Year.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 1, 2018 11:07:26 am
janhvi kapoor, rajkummar rao, shah rukh khan at vogue beauty awards Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao won big at the gala evening.

Bollywood celebrities attended the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 on Tuesday evening. Dressed to a tee, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Rajkummar Rao and others graced the gala event. But those who stunned all were the gen-next of Bollywood including Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor and Karwaan actor Mithila Palkar.

The ninth edition of the awards honoured India’s best faces, beauty products, services and experts. Shah Rukh was named the ‘Ultimate Man of the Decade’ and Saif was given the title of Most Beautiful Man of The Year. Kangana received Beauty of the Year award and Katrina Kaif was Fitspiration of the Year. Fanney Khan actor Rajkummar Rao was rightfully the Man of the Moment and Kartik Aaryan accepted the award of Heartthrob of the Year.

shah rukh khan at Ultimate Man of the Decade Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 winners: Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Ultimate Man of the Decade’ looked dapper at the gala evening rajkummar rao at Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 winners: Rajkummar Rao is adjudged as the Man of the Moment. kangana ranaut at Vogue Beauty Awards Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 winners: Kangana Ranaut was a sight in her red gown at the gala evening. saif ali khan at vogue beauty awards 2018 Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 winners: Saif Ali Khan won the title of Most Beautiful Man of The Year. katrina kaif images Katrina Kaif dazzled on the red carpet of Vogue Beauty Awards 2018. vidya balan at Vogue Beauty Awards Vogue Beauty Awards 2018: Award winners Vidya Balan and Shabana Azmi get clicked together.

Janhvi Kapoor who looked lovely at the awards night was adjudged the Fresh Face of the Year’ and the Face to Watch Out For was given to Banita Sandhu who made her Bollywood debut in the Varun Dhawan starrer October. Among other winners were veteran actor Shabana Azmi (Beauty Legend), Vidya Balan (Flawless Face of the Year) and Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha (Most Beautiful Couple).

janhvi kapoor at vogue beauty awards Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 winners: Janhvi Kapoor received the title of Fresh Face of the Year. kartik aaryan images Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 winners: Kartik Aaryan thanked Vogue India for the honour and shared this photo on Twitter. banita sandu at vogue awards Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 winners: Banita Sandu won the title of Face to Watch Out For.

See photos from Vogue Beauty Awards 2018

Mithila Palkar photos Vogue Beauty Awards 2018: Karwaan actor Mithila Palkar stunned all at the award night. Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 images Vogue Beauty Awards 2018: Sumeet Vyas with Sacre Games actor Kubra Sait. neha dhupia with angad bedi Vogue Beauty Awards 2018: Neha Dhupia strikes a pose with husband Angad Bedi. Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 photos Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 winners: Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are the Most Beautiful Couple.

Also, the gala night witnessed the unveiling of the cover of August edition of the magazine featuring Suhana Khan as its cover girl. Daddy Shah Rukh, who unveiled the first photoshoot of daughter Suhana, said, “Thank you very much for giving her this opportunity. She is 18, she is lovely, sensitive, sweet and extremely shy but also extremely strong. And I just want to thank you all who were behind all this and for making her look so nice.”

