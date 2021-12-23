Vivek Oberoi’s dad Suresh Oberoi called him ‘mad’ for wanting to struggle, change his name to hide family connection

Actor Vivek Oberoi recalled having a difficult conversation with his father, Suresh Oberoi, where he told him that he didn’t want to take his help in getting an industry launch. Vivek even contemplated changing his name–à la Nicolas Cage–to mask any connection to his father and his legacy.

In an interview with Zoom Digital, Vivek said that the conversation took place when he was in his early 20s, and was adamant about not wanting his father to produce films for him. But he said this to him, his father exclaimed, “Are you mad?” Vivek said that he wanted to struggle and find his own way in the industry, but his father said, “Arey, how can you struggle? You are Suresh Oberoi’s son.”

And then, Vivek said, he suggested dropping his last name. “I will just be Vivek Anand and I will struggle. I will go door-to-door, I will go office-to-office. I will stand in queues. I will go and take my portfolios, awards and certificates that I had won in inter-college and national youth festivals,” he said.

The actor made his debut with Ram Gopal Varma’s Company. In an earlier interview, Vivek had spoken about how difficult it was to convince the filmmaker that he could play a small-time goon. After being turned down by RGV for being too ‘polished’, Vivek told Indian Express last year, he ‘checked into a slum’ for 15 days. “I went and rented a ‘kholi’, a little hut and I stayed for 15 days in a slum. It had no toilet. I had to go to a ‘sulabh shauchalaya’ (public toilet). I had to keep one-rupee coins with me. I had to bath out of a drum of water with no plumbing. I slept on the floor with mice all around. I ate and drank locally. I observed how they drink their tea, smoke their ‘beedis’ and eat their samosa. Basically, I studied all that. I recorded how they live. I dressed up as that character with chappals, torn shirt, vest inside, tight pants and messed up completely. I then went to meet Ramu,” he said.

He has since appeared in films such as Saathiya, Yuva, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Kurbaan and Krrish 3. Most recently, he appears in the Amazon Prime Video series Inside Edge.