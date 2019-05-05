Vivek Oberoi urges Delhiites to vote for PM Modi

In the run-up to Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, actor Vivek Oberoi on Sunday campaigned on behalf of the BJP in the capital, urging the people to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The actor, who plays Modi in the biopic PM Narendra Modi, asked Delhiites to vote for the prime minister on all seven seats in the city.

After almost three hours of wait, Oberoi arrived at the Constitution Club of India for the event, titled Saaton seetein Modi ko (All seven seats for Modi) and started off his under four-minute-long address with “How’s the josh?”, the popular dialogue from the film, Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Earlier this year, at the inauguration of the National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai, the prime minister also opened his address with the same punch line.

Showing off his inked finger, the actor said, “The people of Mumbai have shown the finger in the right direction. I’m talking about the correct finger. Now it’s time the people of Delhi showed the finger. So, Saaton seetein, Modi ko.”

Mumbai cast its vote on April 29.

Without taking any names from the opposition party, Oberoi attacked the Congress for “looting the nation in the past 70 years” and called on the ‘chowkidars’ to protect the country.

“In the history of India, whenever a prince or an outsider has ruled over the country, there has only been widespread loot. But now, all of us have united. Every citizen of the country is a part of this (campaign).

“All of us are chowkidars, who are armed and ready. We, the chowkidars, will never let the country suffer from loots. PM Narendra Modi’s win is definite. This country will not be looted (lutega) anymore, it will rise (uthega),” he said.

Vivek asked the citizens to “make more people aware and get them to vote for Modi”.

“Delhi is important because as it is the heart of the country. Madhuri Dixit ji’s heart goes ‘dhak-dhak’, but the heart of our Bharat goes what? ‘Modi-Modi’. If Modiji is the heartbeat of the country, he will come back as the PM,” he added.

The event began with volunteers distributing T-shirts with tagline ‘Saaton seetein Modi ko’ and asking every one in the audience to wear them.

Chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, ‘Vande Mataram’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’, ‘Narendra Modi zindabad’, ‘Jai Hind’ and ‘Ghar-ghar bhagwa chhayega, Ram rajya aayega’ resounded the auditorium on loop. The RSS geet “Swayam ab jaagkar humko” was also sung before the event began.

On May 12, Delhi will vote on seven constituencies — Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi and South Delhi — in the sixth phase of general elections.