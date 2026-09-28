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‘Vivek Oberoi threw ice-cream at her’: Bosco-Caesar on how actor sabotaged their relationships
Actor Vivek Oberoi and his college friends, choreographer duo Bosco-Caeser, recently recalled how they used to advise each other regarding their dating lives.
Actor Vivek Oberoi and choreographers Bosco-Caesar (Bosco Martis and Caesar Gonsalves) have a long-standing friendship since their college days. In fact, Vivek has also been the most supportive friend to them, when it comes to their dating lives. In a recent interaction, they recalled an incident when the actor threw an ice cream on Caeser’s then-girlfriend, because she was rude to him. Choreographer Bosco also revealed that Vivek once broke his relationship with a girl, and later ending up dating her himself.
During a chat with the choreographer duo on Bosco’s YouTube channel, BLM Entertainment, Bosco and Caeser made Vivek Oberoi revisit the time he threw an ice-cream at a girl. “We were sitting in the canteen, with his (Caeser) then-girlfriend, and Vivek. His girlfriend said something rude to me, and he (Vivek) was having an ice-cream at that time. He instantly threw the ice cream at her. I was shocked, but I thought to myself that he’s the man, ‘Yaaron ka yaar’. I just knew he was the guy I would never forget,” Bosco shared.
“Caesar, tere lie itni khoobsurat ladki ko kurbaan kia (Sacrificed such a beautiful girl for you),” Vivek smiled and replied.
The conversation then drifted towards how something similar happened with Bosco Martis when he was in love with someone. Vivek Oberoi had advised him to break up with her because he thought she was “using” his friend, but ended up dating her himself. “But, you both took revenge. You played a very dirty game with me after that. The girl who I loved madly, you both thought she was not worth it, and she was playing a game,” the choreographer said.
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“Tujhe use karahi thi (she was using you),” the actor told him. After which, Bosco added, “But at that time, I felt you both played with my emotions. She was my ex and would have been my present, but he (Vivek) dated that girl, did a rain dance with her in front of me. I saved you.”
“It was his (Caeser) idea,” Vivek jokingly reasoned, while pointing towards Caeser Gonsalves.
When Bosco felt ‘hurt’ by Vivek Oberoi’s attitude
During the same conversation, Vivek Oberoi got candid about how he keeps his personal and professional life separate, after Bosco Martis recalled an anecdote, after his rise following Company (2002) and Saathiya (2002). “First, Company happened, and then Saathiya came along shortly after. I don’t want anyone to take what I am about to say the wrong way… I called Vivek during this period, after a very long time,” the choreographer shared.
He further added, “I said, ‘Vivek, I want to do a song with you.’ You said, ‘Yes, we should definitely do it,’ and then you added, ‘Work out the creatives and give me a breakdown.’ Although I agreed, I felt hurt thinking about why you said that with so much attitude. However, I eventually realised you were absolutely right. I am going to a star who has worked so hard to reach a certain level. I am a choreographer, and if I am approaching a star, I have to be prepared about how I can position him.”
“Work is work, right? Kaam ko dosti aur yaari se alag hi rakhna chahiye (Work should be kept separate from friendship and camaraderie). You can’t take it for granted. If you do that, you will fall soon,” the actor replied.
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