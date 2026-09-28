‘Vivek Oberoi threw ice-cream at her’: Bosco-Caesar on how actor sabotaged their relationships

Actor Vivek Oberoi and choreographers Bosco-Caesar (Bosco Martis and Caesar Gonsalves) have a long-standing friendship since their college days. In fact, Vivek has also been the most supportive friend to them, when it comes to their dating lives. In a recent interaction, they recalled an incident when the actor threw an ice cream on Caeser’s then-girlfriend, because she was rude to him. Choreographer Bosco also revealed that Vivek once broke his relationship with a girl, and later ending up dating her himself.

During a chat with the choreographer duo on Bosco’s YouTube channel, BLM Entertainment, Bosco and Caeser made Vivek Oberoi revisit the time he threw an ice-cream at a girl. “We were sitting in the canteen, with his (Caeser) then-girlfriend, and Vivek. His girlfriend said something rude to me, and he (Vivek) was having an ice-cream at that time. He instantly threw the ice cream at her. I was shocked, but I thought to myself that he’s the man, ‘Yaaron ka yaar’. I just knew he was the guy I would never forget,” Bosco shared.