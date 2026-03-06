Vivek Oberoi thanks UAE government, Emirates after reuniting with family in Dubai: ‘Spent entire journey with my own heart racing’

Tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran have triggered a wave of anxiety across the Middle East. Several Indians living in the region were left worried about their safety and that of their families. Amid the uncertainty, many Indian personalities took to social media, urging authorities to ensure the safety of those stranded in Dubai and other parts of the UAE. Now, actor Vivek Oberoi, who recently returned to Dubai from Mumbai, has shared an emotional video thanking the airline that helped him reunite with his family, as well as the UAE government for ensuring the safety of residents during the tense period.

Taking to Instagram, Vivek posted a heartfelt video message in which he said, “For all of us from over 200 nationalities who live here, the UAE is simply home. Over the past few days, as geopolitical tensions grew, the distance between where I was and where my family waited felt heavier than ever.”

Describing his journey back to Dubai, the actor said, “Returning to Dubai, I felt every person on that Emirates plane had a silent story in their eyes. Hats off to the Emirates crew for maintaining calm and taking care of everyone with a smile despite their own fears. The moment we touched down, the atmosphere shifted from silent anxiety to a collective surge of relief.”

He further shared an emotional moment from the airport, saying he was moved to tears upon seeing families reunite. “Walking through the terminal, I saw daughters throwing themselves into their parents’ arms and fathers lifting their little ones in the air. I spent the entire journey with my own heart racing, my thoughts fixed entirely on my kids,” he said.

Thanking the airline, Vivek added, “A heartfelt thank you to Emirates for being the bridge that brought us back together in a world that felt like it was shifting.”

Vivek Oberoi also expressed gratitude to the UAE leadership, praising its calm response during uncertain times. “Today I am more grateful than ever for the resilience of the UAE government in the face of global uncertainty. Your steady leadership and unwavering calm provided the safety we needed to come back,” he said.

Vivek captioned the video: “My deepest gratitude to the UAE leadership, the frontline heroes, and the wings of @emirates for their incredible guardianship. It’s good to be back.”

Earlier, Vivek Oberoi had urged fellow Indians not to panic and to place their trust in UAE authorities. His message came at a time when several celebrities, including Vishnu Manchu, Esha Gupta, Sonal Chauhan, and singer Ammy Virk’s family, among others, were reportedly stranded in the country amid the conflict.