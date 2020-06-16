Vivek Oberoi: Industry needs to be a place where an artiste feels appreciated, not manipulated

Vivek Oberoi attended Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral on Monday. (Photo: Vivek Oberoi/Instagram) Vivek Oberoi attended Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral on Monday. (Photo: Vivek Oberoi/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi was among the celebrities who attended Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral, which took place in Mumbai on Monday. After paying his last respects to the 34-year-old actor, Vivek took to Twitter to share how attending the funeral was “heartbreaking.”

The actor wrote a heartfelt note, suggesting Sushant’s untimely demise is a wake-up call for everyone. He mentioned how the industry needs to introspect and become a place “where an artist feels appreciated and not manipulated.”

“When I saw his father today, having to light the fire at the cremation, the pain in his eyes was unbearable, when I heard his sister weeping, begging him to come back, I can’t express how deeply tragic it felt. I hope our industry that calls itself a family, does some serious introspection, we need to change for the better, we need to b***h less and care more, less power play and more grace and large heartedness, less ego trips and more acknowledgement for deserving talents, this family needs to truly become a family…a place where talent is nurtured and not crushed, a place where an artist feels appreciated and not manipulated,” he wrote.

Vivek Oberoi wished that Sushant Singh Rajput stopped to think of his family, friends and fans “who are feeling this tragic loss today” as he would have realised “how much people CARE!”

Read the entire note here:

Being at Sushant’s cremation today was so heartbreaking. I truly wish I could have shared my personal experience and helped him ease his pain. I’ve been through my own journey of pain, it can be very dark and lonely. But death is never the answer, suicide can never be a solution. I wish he stopped to think of his family, friends and the millions of fans who are feeling this tragic loss today…he would have realised how much people CARE! When I saw his father today, having to light the fire at the cremation, the pain in his eyes was unbearable, when I heard his sister weeping, begging him to come back, I can’t express how deeply tragic it felt. I hope our industry that calls itself a family, does some serious introspection, we need to change for the better, we need to b***h less and care more, less power play and more grace and large heartedness, less ego trips and more acknowledgement for deserving talents, this family needs to truly become a family…a place where talent is nurtured and not crushed, a place where an artist feels appreciated and not manipulated. This is a wake up call for all of us. I will miss the ever smiling Sushant Singh Rajput, I pray god takes away all that pain you felt my brother and gives strength to your family to deal with their loss. I pray you are in a better place now, maybe we didn’t deserve you.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd