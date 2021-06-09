Vivek Oberoi says Bollywood needs to accept that something is systematically wrong

Vivek Oberoi has called out Bollywood for not recognising its flaws as an industry. The actor said the Hindi film industry has displayed “ostrich syndrome” and it failed to recognise that something is “systematically wrong” even after the tragedy of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in 2020.

“We have our good side, but we refuse to acknowledge our bad side. For any individual, industry, or fraternity to flourish, one needs to know ke hum mein kitni khamiyan hain, our mistakes and the wrongs of the industry. But we have a little bit of ostrich syndrome. Because we don’t acknowledge that hamari industry mein kuch gadbad hai,” Vivek Oberoi told Hindustan Times.

Referring to SSR’s death, the actor said, “Last year, there was a major tragedy in our industry. Then also nobody wanted to really and truly acknowledge that there is something systematically wrong (in the industry), and just wanted to write it off ke ek incident hogaya.”

Bhai @vivekoberoi your interview is brilliant and pure truth. Keep it up!👍 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 8, 2021

Dear friends Bollywood Wala, if you are fed up of bhaigiri in the Bollywood then pls speak up. Please speaks without fear. It’s just a fear otherwise nobody can damage your career. Jiske Apne career Ke Laale Pade Hain, Woh Apka Career Kaise Damage Kar Degaa Yaar! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 8, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

His comments have been endorsed by self-styled film critic Kamaal R Khan. KRK tweeted, “Bhai @vivekoberoi your interview is brilliant and pure truth. Keep it up.”

Salman Khan had earlier filed a defamation suit against KRK for his libellous remarks. On Monday, the actor also demanded a contempt action should be initiated against him.

KRK had recently involved Govinda in this issue by thanking him on Twitter, for his “love and support”, he then took a U-turn and said that he wasn’t referring to the film actor. His clarification came as Govinda said he has not even spoken to KRK and has no idea about his case with Salman.

ALSO READ | Mika Singh targets KRK: I am surprised Salman waited so long to file a case against him

On Monday, Salman filed an application before a court in Mumbai demanding that contempt action be initiated against actor Kamaal R Khan for continuing to make defamatory remarks despite an undertaking not to do so. The application was submitted in a defamation suit filed by Salman seeking to restrain Kamaal R Khan from directly or indirectly making and uploading videos or any other content on the actor, his business ventures and films/projects.

Earlier, the Deshdrohi actor had put out a series of tweets implying that Salman Khan had filed a defamation case against him for giving a bad review to his latest film Radhe.