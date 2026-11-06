Vivek Oberoi was in ‘real hell’ after a ‘powerful lobby’ in Bollywood ostracised him

Vivek Oberoi, who has been in the film industry for over 24 years, started as the ‘it actor’ of Bollywood but in the subsequent years, his career took a dive as he lost many opportunities. Vivek has often said that he became a victim of the ‘lobby culture’ of Bollywood in 2004 as many filmmakers, producers and actors did not want to work with him. In a new interview with the YouTube channel Relearn, Vivek said that he was in a very “dark place” during this phase and started consuming a lot of alcohol as he had a lot of rage and went through a period of self hate.

‘Underworld gangsters were calling’

When asked about this period, Vivek recalled that he stood up for something that he “perceived as wrong” but as a result he was “bullied a lot.” Before this, Vivek had delivered many hits at the box office and was positioned as an upcoming movie star. “A very powerful lobby kind of just took over and I became persona non grata,” he said.

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Vivek claimed that through this period, he was thrown out of many films that he had already signed, as makers did not want to work with him. He shared that those who had initially pledged their support also left as they were getting threats from underworld gangsters. “They said, ‘Listen, I got a call from the underworld. I got gangsters calling me and saying that if you film with this guy and you are done.’ They said, ‘We can’t take this risk with my life and my family’s life,’” he recalled.

Vivek Oberoi was in ‘real hell’

Describing this period as “real hell,” Vivek Oberoi said that he stopped getting work not because he wasn’t good at his job, but because of the circumstances that were beyond his control. Vivek said that the period got “worse and worse” and it “crushed” him. The actor said that the period made him “bitter, cynical, angry” all at the same time as his peers just “abandoned” him and he became a “soft target”. He also shared how this period led him to a “dark place with a lot of anger, alcohol, self hate, rage that was unchanneled, non stop humiliation, and people attacking me in the media.”

Prior to this period, Vivek had appeared in hit films like Company, Saathiya, Yuva, among others. The actor had conducted a press conference where he called out actor Salman Khan for repeatedly calling his then girlfriend Aishwarya Rai. Salman and Aishwarya had dated briefly in the late 1990s-early 2000s. Vivek later implied that supporters of Salman Khan within the film industry ostracised him.

Vivek Oberoi got out of ‘trap of lobbies’

In an earlier chat with SCREEN, Vivek Oberoi spoke about Bollywood lobbies and said that it was after facing a dull patch in his movie career, he decided to venture into entrepreneurship. “Business was always a Plan B, and I decided cinema will be my passion. My livelihood should be my business, which helped me earn my independence and get out of that whole trap of lobbies, or having to sell your soul or suck up to somebody that is no great way to live at least for me. Some people make a living out of it but for me, that’s not the case,” he said.

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In another chat with Pinkvilla, Vivek said that the situation after the 2004 incident made him feel helpless and he slipped into depression. He recalled that many of his peers would call him and say that they didn’t want to upset those who had more power.

Vivek Oberoi is currently a part of Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana, where he is playing the role of Vidyutjihva.

DISCLAIMER: This article reflects personal experiences of emotional distress, workplace challenges, and mental health struggles shared in a narrative context. It is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only and does not constitute professional medical, psychological, or health advice.