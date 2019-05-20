Toggle Menu
Vivek Oberoi on tweeting distasteful Aishwarya Rai meme: I don’t think I have done anything wronghttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/vivek-oberoi-reaction-after-tweeting-distasteful-aishwarya-rai-meme-5739170/

Vivek Oberoi on tweeting distasteful Aishwarya Rai meme: I don’t think I have done anything wrong

Vivek Oberoi, on Monday, tweeted a collage of three photos of Aishwarya Rai with Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi and husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. The meme compared Aishwraya's relationships to poll results.

Vivek Oberoi on Aishwarya Rai meme
Sonam Kapoor, Madhur Bhandarkar, Urmila Matondkar and a few others slammed Vivek Oberoi for tweeting the meme on Aishwarya Rai. (Photo: Vivek Oberoi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram)

After tweeting a distasteful meme on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan earlier today, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi on Monday evening said he has not done anything wrong.

Talking to ANI, Vivek said, “People are saying apologise. I have no problem in apologising, but tell me what wrong have I done. If I have done something wrong, I will apologise. I don’t think I have done anything wrong. What’s wrong in it? Somebody tweeted a meme and I laughed at it. I don’t know why people are making a huge issue out of it. Someone had sent me a meme which made fun of me. I laughed at it and I appreciated the person for his creativity. If someone mocks you, you should not take it seriously.”

He added, “Those in the meme don’t have a problem, but everyone else has. Kaam karne jaate hain nahi non-issues ke upar netagiri shuru kar dete hain. Didi put someone behind bars for a meme. People now want me to be behind bars too. They couldn’t stop my film. Now they are trying this.”

Vivek Oberoi tweeted a collage of three photos of Aishwarya Rai with Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi and husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. The meme compared Aishwraya’s relationships to poll results.

Sharing the meme, Vivek Oberoi wrote, “Haha! Creative! No politics here… Just life.” However, the meme was soon termed ‘disgusting, classless and silly’ by many Bollywood celebrities.

Sonam Kapoor was the first celebrity to slam Vivek Oberoi for the meme calling it, “disgusting and classless.” Director Madhur Bhandarkar also tweeted, “Dear @vivekoberoi, never expected such tweet from u. The trolls may go to any extent and make memes but u as a responsible celebrity should be careful of hurting anyone’s dignity. Would request u to apologize and delete the tweet..”

Advertising

Urmila Matondkar wrote on Twitter, “Very disgraceful and in extreme bad taste of #VivekOberoi to put up such a disrespectful post. At least show the decency to pull off the post if not apologise to the lady and her little girl.”

Also Read | Disgusting, classless, cheap: Celebs slam Vivek Oberoi for tweeting meme on Aishwarya Rai

Also read | NCW issues notice to Vivek Oberoi over Aishwarya-Abhishek meme

While The National Commission for Women has already issued a notice to Vivek Oberoi asking for an explanation, The Maharashtra State Women’s Commission too will soon send a notice to the actor.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Disgusting, classless, cheap: Celebs slam Vivek Oberoi for tweeting meme on Aishwarya Rai
2 Laal Kaptaan poster: Saif Ali Khan turns into a Naga Sadhu
3 T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment join hands for war drama Navy Day