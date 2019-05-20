Vivek Oberoi on tweeting distasteful Aishwarya Rai meme: I don’t think I have done anything wrong

After tweeting a distasteful meme on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan earlier today, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi on Monday evening said he has not done anything wrong.

Talking to ANI, Vivek said, “People are saying apologise. I have no problem in apologising, but tell me what wrong have I done. If I have done something wrong, I will apologise. I don’t think I have done anything wrong. What’s wrong in it? Somebody tweeted a meme and I laughed at it. I don’t know why people are making a huge issue out of it. Someone had sent me a meme which made fun of me. I laughed at it and I appreciated the person for his creativity. If someone mocks you, you should not take it seriously.”

He added, “Those in the meme don’t have a problem, but everyone else has. Kaam karne jaate hain nahi non-issues ke upar netagiri shuru kar dete hain. Didi put someone behind bars for a meme. People now want me to be behind bars too. They couldn’t stop my film. Now they are trying this.”

Vivek Oberoi speaks on Sonam Kapoor’s reaction to his tweet (on exit polls), “…Aap apni filmon mein thoda kam overact karein aur social media pe thoda kam overreact karein. I’ve been working in women empowerment for 10 yrs now. I don’t think this is hurting anyone’s sentiments” pic.twitter.com/pOWAwO29N6 — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2019

Vivek Oberoi tweeted a collage of three photos of Aishwarya Rai with Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi and husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. The meme compared Aishwraya’s relationships to poll results.

Sharing the meme, Vivek Oberoi wrote, “Haha! Creative! No politics here… Just life.” However, the meme was soon termed ‘disgusting, classless and silly’ by many Bollywood celebrities.

Sonam Kapoor was the first celebrity to slam Vivek Oberoi for the meme calling it, “disgusting and classless.” Director Madhur Bhandarkar also tweeted, “Dear @vivekoberoi, never expected such tweet from u. The trolls may go to any extent and make memes but u as a responsible celebrity should be careful of hurting anyone’s dignity. Would request u to apologize and delete the tweet..”

Urmila Matondkar wrote on Twitter, “Very disgraceful and in extreme bad taste of #VivekOberoi to put up such a disrespectful post. At least show the decency to pull off the post if not apologise to the lady and her little girl.”

The NCW has taken Suo-Motto cognizance in the matter reported by the media regarding Vivek Oberoi’s twit carrying picture of a minor girl and a women today . @vivekoberoi pic.twitter.com/RQAViMQLVO — NCW (@NCWIndia) May 20, 2019

While The National Commission for Women has already issued a notice to Vivek Oberoi asking for an explanation, The Maharashtra State Women’s Commission too will soon send a notice to the actor.