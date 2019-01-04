Vivek Oberoi, not Paresh Rawal, to feature in Prime Minister Narendra Modi biopic

Actor Vivek Oberoi is all ready to play Narendra Modi in his upcoming film, PM Narendra Modi, a biopic on the Indian Prime Minsiter. The film will be directed by Omung Kumar who has directed the National Award winning film Mary Kom, and Sarabjit and Bhoomi.

Advertising

The team has been working on this biopic for three three years. It was then reported that veteran actor Paresh Rawal was going to play the central lead in this biopic. However, trade analyst Taran Adarsh in his tweet on Friday announced the project stating that Vivek Oberoi will be playing the role now.

His tweet reads, “IT’S OFFICIAL… Vivekanand Oberoi [Vivek Oberoi] to star in Narendra Modi biopic, titled #PMNarendraModi… Directed by Omung Kumar… Produced by Sandip Ssingh… First look poster will be launched on 7 Jan 2019… Filming starts mid-Jan 2019.”

IT’S OFFICIAL… Vivekanand Oberoi [Vivek Oberoi] to star in Narendra Modi biopic, titled #PMNarendraModi… Directed by Omung Kumar… Produced by Sandip Ssingh… First look poster will be launched on 7 Jan 2019… Filming starts mid-Jan 2019. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2019

The film’s unit is gearing up for the film’s first poster launch. The poster will be launched by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on January 7, in 23 languages.

A source close to the project told indianexpress.com, “Producer Sandip Ssingh and Vivek came up with the idea of roping in the Chief Minister for the unveiling. When the makers approached him, he readily agreed. The event is scheduled to take place at the Garware Club House in South Mumbai. Apart from Vivek’s look, the makers, it is expected, will also announce the release date.”

Advertising

“The team acquired the necessary permissions to go forth with the film only a few weeks ago. Vivek has been working on his distinct looks, and will be part of extensive workshops. A big chunk of the film will be shot in Gujarat, apart from other states”, the source added.

The producer-director duo Sandip Ssingh and Omung Kumar are coming together yet again for this film after having worked on Sarbjit in the past. This biopic is said to narrate the journey of PM Narendra Modi from being a tea seller to his rise as the Prime Minister of the country. The film is expected to release this year itself, before the 2019 elections.