I respect bhakts and critics of Narendra Modi: Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi on Wednesday launched the trailer of his upcoming film PM Narendra Modi in Mumbai. Vivek plays the main lead in the biopic that traces the journey of Narendra Modi from his humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister of India.

At the event, Vivek revealed that it took him less than 30 seconds to agree to do the film. The actor said, “I took less than 30 seconds to say yes to this film when producer Sandeep Ssingh approached me. I am not an extreme person. I am a very balanced person. So I respect the bhakts and also respect the critics of Modiji. I look at him as an inspiration.”

The makers had unveiled the first look and poster of the film in January in 23 languages. Later, they released nine different looks that Vivek will don in the biopic.

Speaking about playing the titular part, Vivek said at the trailer launch, “Destiny works in mysterious ways. Everybody has a phase where they struggle. I have struggled too, but while working on this film, I realised my struggle is nothing. The struggle that Narendra Modiji has gone through, my struggle is nothing. I was intimidated as I am portraying a political figure who is loved by the whole nation.”

He added, “When I started researching about him, I figured that he doesn’t get scared. His vision is always clear, and he is level headed.”

Further speaking on how the film was shot in a record 38 days, the actor said, “Modi hai toh mumkin hai.”

PM Narendra Modi is set to release on April 5.