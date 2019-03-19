PM Narendra Modi biopic preponed, the film to hit screens on April 5

Toggle Menu
Vivek Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi biopic will hit the screens on April 5. Co-produced by Sandeep Ssingh, Suresh Oberoi and Anand Pandit, the film is directed by Omung Kumar.

On Monday, the makers released nine different looks that Vivek Oberoi will don in the Narendra Modi biopic.

PM Narendra Modi, starring Vivek Oberoi in the titular role, was supposed to release on April 15. But now, the biopic will hit screens on April 5.

Producer Sandip Ssingh said, “We are bringing this film a week early on public demand. There is a lot of love and anticipation among the people and we don’t want them to wait longer. This is a story of 1.3 billion people and I can’t wait to show it to them.”

PM Narendra Modi traces the journey of Narendra Modi from his humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister of India. The makers unveiled the first look and poster of the film in January in 23 languages, making a splash on the internet.

PM Narendra Modi biopic was earlier supposed to release on April 12.

“I wanted a versatile actor to play this role. Vivek made an unconventional debut with Company and also gave Saathiya in the same year. I wanted the actor to give me one year of his life before the shoot begins because the films range from the year 1957 to 2019 in order to understand the journey. Vivek gave 15 look tests that needed 7-8 hours of make up each day. When an actor shows this dedication for the film, the filmmaker and the whole crew is extremely enthusiastic and encouraged to make the film,” producer Sandip Ssingh had earlier said in a statement.

Apart from Vivek Oberoi as PM Narendra Modi, the film will see an ensemble of actors including Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Sengupta, Anjan Shrivastav, Yatin Karyekar, Ramakant Dayma, Akshat R Saluja, Jimesh Patel and Darshan Kumaar portraying important roles.

