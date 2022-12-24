When Vivek Oberoi helped clear Kareena Kapoor’s attendance at Mithibai College: ‘Bebo ko problem ho raha tha’

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, in a recent interaction, opened up about a funny incident involving Kareena Kapoor Khan. Vivek revealed that when he was in his senior year at college, he helped Kareena clear her attendance. In an appearance on Mashable’s The Bombay Journey show, the actor said, “Mujhe yaad hai Kareena, Bebo, nayi nayi aayi thi mere college mein. Main senior tha. Bebo aayi thi nayi nayi Mithibai College (I remember Kareena. I was her senior at the Mithibai college and she had just joined).”



Vivek added, “Bebo ko problem ho raha tha attendance ka. I told her ‘Fikaar not, apun hai (She was facing an attendance problem. I told her ‘Don’t worry, I’m there’). Leke gaya details aur andar se uska pura attendance clear karake leke aya (I took her details and cleared her overall attendance). She said, ‘How did you do it?’ I said, ‘Khush reh, maze mein reh’ (Be happy, have fun).”

Kareena and Vivek have featured in several films together, including Mani Ratnam’s Yuva, which was released in 2004. Their second film together was Vishal Bhardwaj’s Omkara. The duo was last seen together in the film Kurbaan.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Vivek also opened up about his upcoming projects and said that he is getting good work in mainstream Hindi cinema once again. “I’m getting offers, people are talking to me about different projects. But I am not holding my breath. I had an amazing experience when I got a call from Rohit Shetty,” he said. Vivek was recently seen in the web-series Dharavi Bank alongside Suniel Shetty.