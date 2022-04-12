scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Must Read

20 years of Company: Vivek Oberoi reveals what he learnt from Mohanlal, Ajay Devgn and Ram Gopal Varma

Vivek Oberoi on Monday celebrated 20 years of his debut film Company, which saw him share screen space with actors like Ajay Devgn, Mohanlal and Manisha Koirala.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi |
Updated: April 12, 2022 9:14:29 pm
vivek oberoi mohanlal in companyVivek Oberoi and Mohanlal shared screen space in 2002 release Company. (Photo: Mango Indian Films/YouTube)

Ram Gopal Varma’s Company, starring Vivek Oberoi, Mohanlal, Ajay Devgn and Manisha Koirala among others, completes two decades of its release today. On the occasion, we spoke to Vivek who spilled the beans on what he learned from his co-stars. While the actor said that he didn’t get many tips on acting, he did learn a lot about life on the sets of the RGV film.

He recalled one of the most useful acting tips he got from “brilliant” Mohanlal. Company saw Mohanlal play Mumbai City Police Commissioner Veerappallil Srinivasan.

“I didn’t get many tips as an actor because people knew that I came in quite prepared. But I got so many life lessons from Mohanlal, Ajay Devgn and Ram Gopal Varma,” Vivek said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

He continued, “I remember Lalettan (as Mohanlal is fondly called) would write all the Hindi dialogues in Malayalam. He would place little pieces of paper with the dialogues all around the room. He would just look at those pieces of paper and read the Hindi dialogue in his Malayalam writing. I asked him how he is able to do this, to which he replied, ‘Acting is not about dialogues.’ He said, ‘Like in life, in acting, you need conviction.’ I remember that line so clearly. I was so amazed.”

Years later, Vivek Oberoi used Mohanlal’s technique on the sets of the latter’s film Lucifer. “Almost 17-18 years later, I shot for my first Malayalam film Lucifer with Mohanlal, and I did the reverse. I wrote all the Malayalam dialogues in Hindi or English. I placed them behind him and other co-stars. I remember I walked up to him to ask how did I do and he said, ‘One cannot tell you don’t know Malayalam. You were so good.’ So, I said this is exactly what I learned from him 17 years ago,” he said.

Company also starred Ajay Devgn in the lead role. When asked about Ajay, Vivek called him an “elder brother” and recalled how his strength and honesty inspired him. “I remember him telling me about his financial struggle after Raju Chacha and how he took it in his stride. He was so strong and overcame the difficulties. These are the things you learn from people,” he said.

Vivek also said he learned from filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma to not take praise and failures seriously. “I only learned one thing from him – the ‘I don’t care what people think about me. I live in the moment. Every moment is mine. I am master of my own journey.’ attitude. I truly believe that he lives that way too. By doing that, he defines success for himself. He doesn’t allow anyone else to define it for him, which is phenomenal,” the actor said.

ALSO READ |Vivek Oberoi’s dad Suresh Oberoi called him ‘mad’ for wanting to struggle, change his name to hide family connection

Lastly, Vivek Oberoi remarked that it was “an absolute privilege” for him to be a part of RGV’s Company. “Every actor somewhere wants to get immortal through celluloid. That is a dream for every actor. Company gives me the sense of immortality,” he concluded.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Shanaya Kapoor, Nikitin Dheer, Sunny Leone 11 celebrity photos
Shanaya Kapoor, Nikitin Dheer, Sunny Leone: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 12: Latest News

Advertisement