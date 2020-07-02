Vivek Oberoi to produce horror franchise Rosie, promises to ‘make way for new talent’

Vivek Oberoi’s second production will be Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. Vivek Oberoi’s second production will be Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.

Actor Vivek Oberoi on Thursday announced that he will be producing a horror franchise titled Rosie. The film will be helmed by Vishal Mishra of Coffee with D fame.

The announcement came two days after Vivek revealed he had launched his own production house, Oberoi Mega Entertainment. Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder, another thriller being made under Oberoi’s production house, will also be directed by Mishra.

Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, the franchise’s first installment, is based on Saffron BPO which is considered as one of the most haunted places in Gurugram. The story revolves around a girl named Rosie, who was an employee of the BPO.

Always tried to support talent so launching something close to my heart!

With a talent hunt for #Rosie,me & @mandiraa_ent promise to cast new talent unbiasedly to play a prominent role, alongside lead actors. Our small effort to make a big difference🙏 Details on @RosieIsComing pic.twitter.com/DNvGadieo9 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) July 2, 2020

Vivek Oberoi and his co-producers will launch a nationwide hunt for a new face for the film, in light of the recent debate around nepotism, following Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise on June 14.

“With my new venture, I want to support concept-driven films that I believe can change the movie landscape in their respective genres. And not just the film, but also make way for new talent. With Rosie, I hope to achieve both. It’s a franchise and with every sequel, we hope to introduce someone new in the industry,” Vivek said in a statement.

Presented by Mandiraa Entertainment and Oberoi Mega Entertainment, and produced by Vivek, Girish Johar, Kussum Arora, Reshabh D Saraf, Keyur Pandya and Sanjeet S Yermal, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter is expected to go on floors by September 2020. While shooting for Iti is expected to begin by October, with an aim to release it in the first quarter of 2021.

