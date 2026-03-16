Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Vivek Oberoi breaks silence on Dubai’s ‘reality’ amid ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, chooses positivity: ‘Profound, calm normalcy’
Vivek Oberoi dismissed claims of Dubai suffering due to the ongoing war and claimed that the reality on the ground is that businesses in the city are ‘adapting and evolving’ according to the situation.
Vivek Oberoi, who has a successful business in Dubai, recently spoke about the tension in the Middle East during the ongoing Israel–Iran conflict. The Bollywood actor is currently in India shooting for Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. In a recent interaction, Vivek dismissed claims of Dubai suffering due to the war and claimed that the reality on the ground is that businesses in the city are ‘adapting and evolving’ according to the situation.
Speaking to Firstpost, Vivek spoke about whether businesses in the city have been disturbed by the ongoing war. He said, “There is an old saying: ‘The storm does not disturb the fish in the deep sea.’ While the world outside often views us through a lens of distortion, the reality on the ground is a defiance of that narrative. Dubai isn’t just ‘functioning’; it has found a higher gear. You can feel it in the buzzing markets and the electric energy in our offices—a conviction that comes when you are part of a community that knows its purpose. We aren’t just open for business; we are a global benchmark for progress and stability. Our companies aren’t merely surviving; they are adapting and evolving, mirroring the unshakeable, forward-leaning spirit of the UAE.”
Though Vivek insisted that there is calm on the ground in Dubai, he did admit that he was relieved to reunite with his kids and wife last week in the city during these testing times. The actor had also posted a Instagram video thanking UAE government for their support. “The moment I landed in Dubai and saw my kids, the weight of the world just fell away. They were laughing over a board game—a scene of such profound, calm normalcy. As a father, your priority is always their peace of mind. Under the visionary leadership of this nation, we are grateful that our daily lives remain focused on family and growth, providing a secure environment where children can simply be children,” he said.
Also Read: Oscars 2026 Winners List: One Battle After Another wins Best Picture; Michael B Jordan and Jessie Buckley bags Best Actor and Best Actress
When asked if he and his family are facing any security issues on the ground and whether the city is witnessing any regional tension, he said, “That is exactly what people abroad are fundamentally getting wrong; they are mistaking the razor-sharp precision of caution for the tremors of fear. In reality, the UAE Leadership deserves immense recognition. While uncertainty elsewhere can lead to division, here, the leadership fosters unity. We are living within a highly sophisticated framework of security where everyone is protected without differentiation. There is a beautiful sense of ‘one’ here. Because of this visionary protection, we are able to maintain a state of absolute, unshakeable normalcy in our professional and personal lives.”
Meanwhile, as reported by The Indian Express, a massive fire broke out near Dubai International Airport after a drone hit a fuel tank in the area. This led to authorities to suspend flights.
On Monday, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announced that flights at the airport were temporarily suspended as a safety step after the fire.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05