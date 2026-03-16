Vivek Oberoi breaks silence on Dubai’s ‘reality’ amid ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, chooses positivity: ‘Profound, calm normalcy’

Vivek Oberoi, who has a successful business in Dubai, recently spoke about the tension in the Middle East during the ongoing Israel–Iran conflict. The Bollywood actor is currently in India shooting for Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. In a recent interaction, Vivek dismissed claims of Dubai suffering due to the war and claimed that the reality on the ground is that businesses in the city are ‘adapting and evolving’ according to the situation.

Speaking to Firstpost, Vivek spoke about whether businesses in the city have been disturbed by the ongoing war. He said, “There is an old saying: ‘The storm does not disturb the fish in the deep sea.’ While the world outside often views us through a lens of distortion, the reality on the ground is a defiance of that narrative. Dubai isn’t just ‘functioning’; it has found a higher gear. You can feel it in the buzzing markets and the electric energy in our offices—a conviction that comes when you are part of a community that knows its purpose. We aren’t just open for business; we are a global benchmark for progress and stability. Our companies aren’t merely surviving; they are adapting and evolving, mirroring the unshakeable, forward-leaning spirit of the UAE.”