Vivek Oberoi dons different looks for PM Narendra Modi biopic

The makers of PM Narendra Modi on Monday released yet another image, giving a sneak peek into the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in the biopic.

The poster was shared by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter. He wrote, “Vivek Anand Oberoi’s different looks in the biopic #PMNarendraModi… Directed by Omung Kumar… Produced by Sandip Ssingh, Suresh Oberoi and Anand Pandit.”

Vivek Anand Oberoi's different looks in the biopic #PMNarendraModi… Directed by Omung Kumar… Produced by Sandip Ssingh, Suresh Oberoi and Anand Pandit… 12 April 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/lkIMrbBhJT — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 18, 2019

The film is all set to release on April 12. “The journey finally unveils on 12th April 2019, the wait is over. We humbly seek your love and blessings,” Vivek had earlier tweeted.

Earlier this year, Vivek Oberoi had expressed how fortunate he feels to be part of the project. The actor said he is feeling the same kind of excitement that he felt 16 years ago.

“Today, I am feeling what I felt 16 years ago, during Company days. I am feeling the same kind of excitement and hunger because this is the role of a lifetime for any actor. I pray that at the end of the journey, I become a better actor and a better human being. Narendra Bhai is one of the tallest leaders in the world and to bring his personality and qualities on screen is an incredible challenge. I want all your blessings to complete this incredible journey,” Vivek said at the poster launch of PM Narendra Modi that took place in January this year.

Apart from Vivek Oberoi, PM Narendra Modi boasts of an ensemble cast including Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Barkha Bisht, Zarina Wahab, Darshan Rawal, Akshat R Saluja, Anjan Shrivastav, Rajendra Gupta and Yatin Karyekar.