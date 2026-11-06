Vivek Oberoi calls Ramayana a ‘Mahayagya for Bhartiya culture’, praises Ranbir Kapoor, Yash

Actor Vivek Oberoi, who plays Vidyutjihva in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, has shared an emotional note after watching the film, praising its cast, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra. Describing the ambitious project as a “Mahayagya for Bhartiya culture and values”, Vivek said playing Vidyutjihva was his small contribution to bringing the story of Lord Ram to audiences across the world.

Taking to social media, Vivek penned individual messages for several members of the cast and crew. He reserved special praise for Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Lord Ram, saying the actor brought the character’s grace, dignity and divinity to the screen. He also lauded Yash for his performance as Ravana and Sai Pallavi’s portrayal of Sita.

Vivek Oberoi calls Ramayana a ‘MahaYagya for Bhartiya culture’

Addressing producer Namit Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi thanked him for encouraging him to be part of the project and for dreaming big with the cinematic adaptation of the epic.

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“Ramayana is not just a film, it’s a MahaYagya for Bhartiya culture and values, and playing Vidyutjihva is my small Ahuti in this Mahayagya!” he wrote. He also thanked Namit for bringing the story of Shri Ram to the world on an extraordinary scale.

Drawing a comparison with James Cameron’s Avatar, Vivek said that while its world was a creation of imagination, the world of Shri Ram represented India’s civilisation, heritage and truth. He called the project a defining moment for Indian cinema.

The actor also had words of appreciation for director Nitesh Tiwari, acknowledging the years he had dedicated to the film. He said the effort was visible in every frame and described the experience of watching it as travelling back to the Ram Yug.

“I didn’t feel like I was watching a film; I felt like I had travelled back to the Ram Yug,” he wrote, calling Tiwari a master of emotions who had woven a story for every generation.

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Vivek Oberoi praises Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi

Acknowledging the curiosity surrounding how Ranbir Kapoor would portray Lord Rama, Vivek Oberoi said the Animal actor’s performance had moved him.

“There may have been curiosity about how you would portray our beloved Shri Ram, but after watching you yesterday, I can simply say, I saw my Ram ji on screen,” he wrote.

Vivek praised Ranbir for bringing grace, dignity and divinity to the character. He also singled out the scene in which Ram learns about the death of his father, King Dashrath, saying the actor’s performance brought tears to his eyes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Oberoi (@vivekoberoi)

Vivek was equally appreciative of Yash’s portrayal of Ravana. Addressing the actor as his brother, he compared his journey from Rocky in the KGF franchise to Ravana, praising his screen presence, power and grandeur.

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“From Rocky to Ravan, what a phenomenal growth, man! You absolutely nailed it!” he wrote. He particularly loved the sequence featuring Ravana’s ten talking heads, calling it “just brilliant”.

For Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita, Vivek praised the innocence, grace and purity she brought to the character. He also appreciated her agility in the battle sequences, calling her a “warrior princess”.

The actor also praised Ravie Dubey’s portrayal of Lakshman, particularly the humour he brought to the character. Recalling their association on India’s Best Dramebaaz nearly a decade ago, he said he had experienced the actor’s wonderful sense of humour for years.

“The colours you have brought to Lakshman, especially the cheeky humour, I have never seen a better portrayal of him!” he wrote, wishing Ravi success.

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Vivek also complimented Rakul Preet Singh, who appears in the film, saying she looked “absolutely stunning”, particularly in her scenes with Ranbir Kapoor’s Ram. Vivek expressed happiness at sharing screen space with her.

The actor further praised his friends Kajal Aggarwal and Lara Dutta for their performances. He also acknowledged Arun Govil, Shobana and the other actors for adding to the film’s ensemble.

Vivek Oberoi thanks AR Rahman, Kumar Vishwas and technical crew

Vivek Oberoi reserved a special mention for poet and lyricist Kumar Vishwas, whose contribution he said gave the epic a deeper cultural meaning.

“Your words carry the soul of our civilisation, the wisdom of our scriptures and the fragrance of our culture,” he wrote.

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He also praised composer AR Rahman, saying his music went beyond melody and added emotional depth to the story of Shri Ram. “Your music doesn’t just touch our ears, it touches our souls,” Vivek said.

The actor extended his appreciation to cinematographer Mahesh Limaye, the direction team, the action department and the entire technical crew. He complimented their craftsmanship, visual storytelling and execution, describing the film’s scale as spectacular.

Towards the end of his note, Vivek made an appeal to Indians across the world to watch the film in theatres with their families.

“Ramayana is OUR film, OUR story and OUR heritage,” he wrote, urging audiences to reconnect with their culture, values and traditions and pass the legacy of the epic on to the next generation.

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Ramayana box office collection Day 1

Ramayana opened strongly at the box office, collecting Rs 64.85 crore net and Rs 77.50 crore gross in India on its opening day across 25,200 shows. Overseas, the film collected Rs 50 crore gross, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 127.50 crore on Day 1.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic. The first instalment was released worldwide on November 5, 2026. The second instalment is scheduled to release in 2028.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The ensemble cast also includes Arun Govil as King Dashrath, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha and Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva.

The film’s music is composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, while Kumar Vishwas has contributed as lyricist.