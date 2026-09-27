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‘I felt hurt’: Bosco Martis was taken aback by Vivek Oberoi’s ‘attitude’ after Company
Renowned choreographer Bosco Martis recalls feeling hurt by Vivek Oberoi's 'attitude' after his rise following 2002 hits Company and Saathiya.
Renowned choreographer Bosco Martis, known for his collaborations with Caesar Gonsalves (together referred to as Bosco-Caesar), recently shared an experience he had with Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi in the early 2000s, after the actor’s meteoric rise following Company (2002) and Saathiya (2002). Although the incident hurt Bosco at first, he said it eventually helped him understand the hard work Vivek put into becoming who he is.
Bosco Martis on Vivek Oberoi’s ‘attitude’
During a conversation with the choreographer duo on Bosco’s YouTube channel, BLM Entertainment, Vivek Oberoi explained how he keeps his personal relationships and profession separate. As the interview progressed, Bosco recalled, “First, Company happened, and then Saathiya came along shortly after. I don’t want anyone to take what I am about to say the wrong way… I called Vivek during this period, after a very long time.”
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“I said, ‘Vivek, I want to do a song with you.’ You said, ‘Yes, we should definitely do it,’ and then you added, ‘Work out the creatives and give me a breakdown.’ Although I agreed, I felt hurt thinking about why you said that with so much attitude. However, I eventually realised you were absolutely right. I am going to a star who has worked so hard to reach a certain level. I am a choreographer, and if I am approaching a star, I have to be prepared about how I can position him,” Bosco maintained.
Vivek added, “Work is work, right? Kaam ko dosti aur yaari se alag hi rakhna chahiye (Work should be kept separate from friendship and camaraderie). You can’t take it for granted. If you do that, you will fall soon.”
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Aside from Company and Saathiya, Vivek Oberoi is also known for his roles in movies such as Masti (2004), Kaal (2005), Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007), Omkara (2006), Kurbaan (2009), Grand Masti (2013) Krrish 3 (2013), Great Grand Masti (2016), Vivegam (2017), Lucifer (2019), Vinaya Vidheya Rama (2019), and Kaduva (2022). He was most recently seen in Mastiii 4 (2025), which became a critical and commercial failure.
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