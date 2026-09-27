‘I felt hurt’: Bosco Martis was taken aback by Vivek Oberoi’s ‘attitude’ after Company

Renowned choreographer Bosco Martis, known for his collaborations with Caesar Gonsalves (together referred to as Bosco-Caesar), recently shared an experience he had with Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi in the early 2000s, after the actor’s meteoric rise following Company (2002) and Saathiya (2002). Although the incident hurt Bosco at first, he said it eventually helped him understand the hard work Vivek put into becoming who he is.

Bosco Martis on Vivek Oberoi’s ‘attitude’

During a conversation with the choreographer duo on Bosco’s YouTube channel, BLM Entertainment, Vivek Oberoi explained how he keeps his personal relationships and profession separate. As the interview progressed, Bosco recalled, “First, Company happened, and then Saathiya came along shortly after. I don’t want anyone to take what I am about to say the wrong way… I called Vivek during this period, after a very long time.”