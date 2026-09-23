‘Crying with pride’: Vivek Oberoi’s adopted daughter survives cancer, signs her first film

Vivek Oberoi has two biological children, along with wife Priyanka Alva — son Vivaan Veer Oberoi, 13, and daughter Ameyaa Nirvana Oberoi, 11. But over the years, he’s also adopted several children battling cancer and supported not only their treatment, but also their education and training across fields. The actor was moved to tears at a recent event when his adopted daughter, now cancer-free, signed her first film in his presence.

Vivek adopted Sahara Shah when she was just two-and-a-half years old. He brought her to Cancer Patients Aid Association (CRPA), one of India’s largest non-profit organizations dedicated to the total management of cancer. Specifically focusing on the treatment of underprivileged patients who can’t afford treatment, CRPA is located in Mumbai.

Sahara, now 22 years old, is cancer-free. She’s also trained in aviation and is expected to become a commercial pilot soon. On Tuesday, at the CRPA Cancer Rose Day event in Mumbai, Sahara also announced her decision to follow in the footsteps of her adoptive father. She revealed she’s signed a Nepali film as a lead actor, which is slated to release next year, much to the surprise of Vivek.

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“I completed my aviation training. I’ll see you soon in Dubai, and I don’t think we’ll have distance between us anymore,” said Sahara at the event. She then proceeded to give a surprise gift to Vivek for his 50th birthday on September 3, when he adopted 50 more children battling cancer, pledging to support their full treatment.

“I’m playing a lead actress in a film. It’s a Nepali film. I haven’t signed yet. I wanted to take your blessing. You’ve been a huge part of my life. I’ve seen you since I was a child, and I always wanted to follow in your footsteps. I’m not even halfway there. I don’t think I’ll be able to reach any place you are in,” said Sahara at the event.

“You’ve always supported me when it came to acting, dancing, and whatever I wanted to do. That gave me so much conviction to dream big for me and my mom. We come from such a background. All of this is such a far-fetched dream. It was all possible because of you,” she added, referring to Vivek as “dada“, claiming that he was there for her throughout, filling the void of her father.

“Gifting this to him feels like such a small thing because it’s nothing compared to what you’ve done for me. It’s all been possible because of you. There’s so much love and affection for you. I’m so overwhelmed,” said Sahara. An emotional Vivek then hugged his daughter. He clapped as she officially signed her first film on the stage in his presence and also unveiled its poster.

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Vivek Oberoi on daughter Sahara’s journey

Vivek fought tears at the event as he told Sahara, “This is a very proud moment for me. I want you to fly high in your career, and do very well in films. I feel so happy. God bless you, beta.” “Never forget you’re a winner. You fought against cancer, and are a happy achiever in life today,” he added. The actor also asked Sahara to always be grateful for her journey, and enable the path of others once she’s successful and financially independent.

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“I can’t tell you how happy I am. I’m crying with pride. I saw this two-and-a-half year old girl with red eyes and a pale face undergoing chemotherapy while fighting cancer. I saw the fight in her. The way she held my finger, I knew she would win. I used to pray for her every day. Today, she is cancer-free, and she’s reaping the rewards of her hard work. I’m so proud of her,” added Vivek.