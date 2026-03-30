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Vivek Agnihotri warns Aditya Dhar to be mindful of ‘vicious ecosystem’ as he praises Dhurandhar 2: ‘You know your path’
Vivek Agnihotri took to social media to praise Dhurandhar 2, specifically lauding its cinematography and production design in addition to its performances.
Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar are on cloud nine as their film Dhurandhar 2 is breaking every possible box office record. The film has also been receiving praise from all quarters. Recently, The Kashmir Files filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to social media to praise the film, specifically lauding its cinematography and production design in addition to its performances.
He wrote, “Dhurandhar: The Revenge I was in the countryside of California, finally made a trip to LA just to watch Dhurandhar. Shabash. Bravo. Brilliant once again, @AdityaDharFilms. I genuinely don’t know what to say… anything I add may only become noise over something that already speaks for itself. I’d rather call you. Everyone has done exceptional work.”
Praising the film’s production design and cinematography, he wrote, “But I want to specifically acknowledge two less celebrated crafts that elevate this film into something far greater: 1. Vikash Nowlakha’s world-class cinematography, and 2. @sainisjohray ’s exceptional production design. In cinema, the camera and production design are married to each other. Unless both are in complete harmony, a film cannot rise to the level of a masterpiece. In Dhurandhar, what we witness is pure synergy. Both Vikash and Saini Johray have done groundbreaking work… work that will stand as a benchmark for a long time. My heartfelt best to both of you. And a special salute.”
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Dhurandhar: The Revenge
I was in the countryside of California, finally made a trip to LA just to watch Dhurandhar.
Shabash. Bravo. Brilliant once again, @AdityaDharFilms. I genuinely don’t know what to say… anything I add may only become noise over something that already…
— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 30, 2026
Vivek Agnihotri also offered a piece of advice to Dhurandhar 2 director Aditya Dhar. “And Aditya, just an unsolicited word from experience: You are sharp, and you know your path. Just stay mindful of the ecosystem, it can be as vicious as it is seductive. And everyone else in #TeamDhurandhar, you rock.”
Dhurandhar 2 has become the fourth highest-grossing Indian film, surpassing major hits like RRR and KGF Chapter 2. It has also overtaken the total lifetime collection of the original Dhurandhar. According to Sacnilk, the film’s total India gross stands at Rs 1,012.49 crore, while its India net collection is Rs 847.33 crore. Its worldwide total stands at Rs 1,361.95 crore.
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