Vivek Agnihotri warns Aditya Dhar to be mindful of ‘vicious ecosystem’ as he praises Dhurandhar 2: ‘You know your path’

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar are on cloud nine as their film Dhurandhar 2 is breaking every possible box office record. The film has also been receiving praise from all quarters. Recently, The Kashmir Files filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to social media to praise the film, specifically lauding its cinematography and production design in addition to its performances.

He wrote, “Dhurandhar: The Revenge I was in the countryside of California, finally made a trip to LA just to watch Dhurandhar. Shabash. Bravo. Brilliant once again, @AdityaDharFilms. I genuinely don’t know what to say… anything I add may only become noise over something that already speaks for itself. I’d rather call you. Everyone has done exceptional work.”