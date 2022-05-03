Vivek Agnihotri fumes as Wikipedia page refers to The Kashmir Files as fictional: ‘Failing your secular credentials…’

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri expressed his fury regarding the description on Wikipedia about his recent hit, The Kashmir Files. The site referred to it as a ‘fictional’ story’. Vivek took to Twitter to share a screenshot of the page and wrote, “Dear @Wikipedia, You forgot to add ‘Islamophobia… propaganda… sanghi… bigot… etc’. You are failing your Secular credentials. Hurry, edit more.” The Wikipedia page mentioned that the film ‘presents a fictional storyline centered around an exodus of Kashmiri Hindus’ and that it ‘depicts the early 1990s exodus to be a genocide, a notion that is considered to be widely inaccurate and associated with conspiracy theories’.

The Kashmir Files released on March 11, and emerged as one of the biggest post-pandemic releases. It crossed over Rs 250 crore at the box office, despite getting mixed to negative reviews. Vivek had celebrated the 50-day run of the film in theatres and tweeted, “Today #TheKashmirFiles completes 50 days in theatres and still running successfully. It’s a victory of Truth. It’s a victory of Humanity. It’s truly a people’s film. Thanks everyone. #RightToJustice”.”

The Kashmir Files chronicles the sufferings of Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to flee from the Valley in the late 80s and 90s. It stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar. Though the film had a slow start at the box office with a collection of Rs 3.55 crore on its opening day, it grew over the days and currently the film’s collection in India stands at Rs 252.65 crore.

After a successful run in cinema halls, The Kashmir Files will have its digital premiere on ZEE5 on May 13.