Vivek Agnihotri takes a dig at Anurag Kashyap’s comment on Kantara, calls him ‘Bollywood’s one and only milord’

Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter to take a dig at Anurag Kashyap’s recent comment on Kantara and Pushpa on Wednesday. Sharing a news article where Kashyap said how these south films are destroying the industry, Vivek wrote, “I totally totally totally disagree with the views of Bollywood’s one & only Milord. Do you agree?”

Comments on the post seemed to be divided as many sided with Vivek, and thrashed Anurag’s style of filmmaking. A few, however, rightly pointed out how the headline was misleading as Anurag had instead lauded these films in the said interview. “Sir, as due of respect plz dont rely on incomplete twisted headlines or news. Share the link of full interview. Try to understand the context of @anuragkashyap72 he is asking the film makers not to with the hits copy. But to keep the roots of content,” wrote one user.

I totally totally totally disagree with the views of Bollywood’s one & only Milord. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/oDdAsV8xnx — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 13, 2022

For the unversed, in an appearance on a roundtable interaction organised by Galatta Plus, Kashyap recalled telling director Nagraj Manjule that the success of his film Sairat would probably ‘destroy’ Marathi cinema.

He also spoke about the success of South Indian hits like Kantara, Pushpa: The Rise, and the KGF films, and said that what filmmakers learn from success is important. They could either recognise that they’ve been empowered to tell their stories, or feel the need to level up.

He said, “I was talking to Nagraj (Majule), and I said, ‘You know Sairat destroyed Marathi cinema?’ The success of Sairat. It made people realise that there is a possibility to make so much money. Suddenly, the Umesh Kulkarnis and everybody else, they stopped making those films, because everybody wanted to emulate Sairat.”

He continued, “With pan-India, what is happening right now is that everyone is trying to make a pan-Indian film. But the success will be 5% or 10%. A movie like Kantara or Pushpa gives you courage to go out and tell your story, but with KGF 2, however big the success, when you try and set a project up, that starts to head towards disaster. It’s a bandwagon that Bollywood destroyed itself on.”