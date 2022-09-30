Vivek Agnihotri calls Koffee with Karan a ‘bulls**t programme’, declines invitation that he never received: ‘Nobody relates with it’

After mocking the recent fantasy epic Brahmastra, film director Vivek Agnihotri has targetted another Karan Johar-related title: Koffee with Karan. Asked in a recent interview if he’d like to be invited on the chat show, Agnihotri had nothing but unkind things to say about it.

It would depend, he told Brut India, on what kind of questions he’s asked. He said that he’s a spiritual person, and that his life doesn’t revolve around sex and gossip. “I wouldn’t go because I have nothing to contribute. I mean, I cannot talk, I’m more than middle-aged now. I have two kids. So I’m not… Sex is not the primary concern of my life. And I’ll feel odd sitting over there because it’s so artificial… I am very spiritual, I am not a very sex-centred person, though I enjoy it with my wife. But I am not a… It’s not that my life revolves around only sex and who’s ditching who… and who’s sleeping around with who,” he said.

But Koffee with Karan isn’t, and never has been a serious chat show. Karan has admitted multiple times that it’s more of a guilty pleasure, and even responded to questions about his fascination with the sex lives of stars in the show’s latest episode.

Agnihotri added, “I think it is a bulls**t programme also, because… what is it doing? Nobody relates with it, you’re doing it only for your inner circle, for your friends and just to make each other happy, and some channels are paying for it. And people can see that this is a problem, you know. So if people get upset with all these news anchors who are screaming unnecessarily, then I think the both of them are exchanging notes. There is no difference between them.”

The filmmaker had previously targetted Brahmastra, and implied that director Ayan Mukerji is out of his depth, and said that ‘Karan’s films often make fun of the LGBTQ community’. Agnihotri is riding on the high of the success of his latest film, The Kashmir Files. He is currently working on the third installment of his anthology trilogy, The Delhi Files.