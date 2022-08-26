Vivek Agnihotri shares a selfie with Kartik Aaryan, shares the similarities between them

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to social media to tell his followers about the similarity he shares with actor Kartik Aaryan. Both Vivek and Kartik have had a successful year so far, with their respective films The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 becoming blockbuster films. However, that is not the only common thing between them, as per the director.

Vivek captioned the selfie as, “Two small town, middle-class, outsiders from Gwalior who made it on their own terms. If you are a young Indian, be inspired by a down-to-earth, rooted and exceptionally talented @kartikaaryan.” He also tagged producer Vikram Khakhar in the post, even though he was not part of the pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri)

The social media followers were quick to comment on how the director-actor duo should work together soon. One user commented, “Need this duo for the next film”, while another one wrote, “Next picture main cast karlo Kartik ko” (Cast Kartik in your next picture). A user even suggested a name for their possible collaboration, as he wrote, “Lutyen’s ka Punchnama?”, referring to Kartik superhit film Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

Vivek’s The Kashmir Files had surprised everyone with its record-breaking run at the box office. It was competing with actor Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Pandaay and emerged victorious with the collections. The film, which released in March, starred Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Prakash Belwadi and Chinmay Mandlekar in pivotal roles. The movie has also been described as a propaganda piece by a section.

Meanwhile Kartik is now gearing up for the release of his film Shehzaada, which is the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Kartik has wrapped up the shooting of the film, which is directed by Rohit Dhawan and also stars Kriti Sanon. Post this, he also has Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani.