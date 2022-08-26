scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Vivek Agnihotri shares a selfie with Kartik Aaryan, shares the similarities between them

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and actor Kartik Aaryan beamed ear-to-ear as they posed for the selfie, clicked by the director.

Vivek AgnihotriFilmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and Kartik Aaryan met recently. (Photo: Instagram/vivekagnihotri)

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to social media to tell his followers about the similarity he shares with actor Kartik Aaryan. Both Vivek and Kartik have had a successful year so far, with their respective films The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 becoming blockbuster films. However, that is not the only common thing between them, as per the director.

Vivek captioned the selfie as, “Two small town, middle-class, outsiders from Gwalior who made it on their own terms. If you are a young Indian, be inspired by a down-to-earth, rooted and exceptionally talented @kartikaaryan.” He also tagged producer Vikram Khakhar in the post, even though he was not part of the pictures.

 

The social media followers were quick to comment on how the director-actor duo should work together soon. One user commented, “Need this duo for the next film”, while another one wrote, “Next picture main cast karlo Kartik ko” (Cast Kartik in your next picture). A user even suggested a name for their possible collaboration, as he wrote, “Lutyen’s ka Punchnama?”, referring to Kartik superhit film Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

Vivek’s The Kashmir Files had surprised everyone with its record-breaking run at the box office. It was competing with actor Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Pandaay and emerged victorious with the collections. The film, which released in March, starred Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Prakash Belwadi and Chinmay Mandlekar in pivotal roles. The movie has also been described as a propaganda piece by a section.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...Premium
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?Premium
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...Premium
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s wayPremium
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s way

Meanwhile Kartik is now gearing up for the release of his film Shehzaada, which is the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Kartik has wrapped up the shooting of the film, which is directed by Rohit Dhawan and also stars Kriti Sanon. Post this, he also has Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-08-2022 at 12:34:08 pm
Next Story

Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress: ‘All important decisions take by Rahul Gandhi or his guards…’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

US Police arrest woman for assault on Indian Americans: 'I hate you Indians...'

US Police arrest woman for assault on Indian Americans: 'I hate you Indians...'

Adani group says regulatory curbs do not restrict bid to take over NDTV

Adani group says regulatory curbs do not restrict bid to take over NDTV

Explained | Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?

Explained | Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?

Premium
Safoora Zargar gets bail after police doesn’t object to humanitarian grounds

Safoora Zargar gets bail after police doesn’t object to humanitarian grounds

'Curlies' restaurant in Goa back in limelight after 14 years
Sonali Phogat 'murder'

'Curlies' restaurant in Goa back in limelight after 14 years

Criminal Justice S3 review: Pankaj Tripathi lifts an engaging series

Criminal Justice S3 review: Pankaj Tripathi lifts an engaging series

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
Google Pixel Buds Pro review: Searching for pro quality… and finding it

Google Pixel Buds Pro review: Searching for pro quality… and finding it

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Emergency first look posters: Who plays who in Kangana Ranaut’s film
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement