Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Saeed Mirza calling The Kashmir Files ‘garbage’: ‘Fir milte hain janaab’

Screenwriter and director Saeed Akhtar Mirza spoke at length about the state of Indian cinema and how identity politics and majoritarianism is affecting the filmmakers. He also gave his opinion on the controversial Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Kashmir Files, and called it ‘garbage‘. Reacting to his comment, the director posted a tweet saying that he will meet him after the release of The Delhi Files.

Sharing a news report about the same conversation, Agnihotri tweeted, “Maine kaha Mirza sahab ko Salaam. Fir milte hain Janaab, #TheDelhiFiles ke baad. 2024.” Despite critical reviews and many terming the film propaganda, The Kashmir Files emerged as one of the box office successes of the year. The film again made headlines when the jury chief of the International Film Festival of India, Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, spoke against its inclusion in the festival.

Earlier this year, the filmmaker announced the film The Delhi Files. “I thank all the people who owned The Kashmir Files. For last four years we worked very hard with utmost honesty and sincerity. I may have spammed your TL (timeline) but it’s important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE and injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus. It’s time for me to work on a new film. #TheDelhiFiles,” he tweeted in April this year. Agnihotri is also working in The Vaccine War, a film around the Covid-19 vaccine.

Fir milte hain Janaab, #TheDelhiFiles ke baad. 2024.

For the unversed, Saeed Mirza at the event said, “For me, The Kashmir Files is garbage. Is the Kashmiri Pandit issue garbage? No, it’s not. It’s real. Is it just Kashmiri Hindus? No. Muslims, too, are caught in an incredibly vulgar trap of the machinations of intelligence agencies, nations with so-called national interests, and paid guys from across the border, who continue to create havoc. The point is not to take sides. Be human and try to understand.”

He also detailed in the same discussion that Kundan Shah had once apologised to Mirza for the Gujarat riots of 2002, adding, “He apologised to me about the Gujarat riots. He said, I’m a Hindu so somebody needs to be accountable. I know nobody will be. I said within the 21st century you are becoming a Hindu and me, a Muslim? He said that’s what it is. You’re denying it, this is the truth of my country.”