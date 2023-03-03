scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Deepika Padukone presenting an award at Oscars: ‘The year of Indian cinema’

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri said Indian cinema is looking very lucrative to the world.

Vivek AgnihotriFilmmaker Vivek Agnihotri commented on Deepika Padukone being a presenter at the Oscar 2023. (Photo: Instagram/vivejranjanagnihotri/DeepikaPadukone)

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has reacted to actor Deepika Padukone being on of the presenters at the upcoming Academy Award night ceremony. The Kashmir Files’ director, who is generally critical of the mainstream Hindi actors, said that he had predicted the growth of Indian cinema and how it will be loved by the global film industry.

Deepika will be one of the presenters at the Oscar ceremony, with other personalities such as Riz Ahmed, Michael B Jordan, Dwayne Johnson, Samuel L Jackson, Zoe Saldana, Jonathan Majors and others.

Taking to Twitter, Vivek reposted the name of presenters and tweeted, “While travelling with #TheKashmirFiles in USA & overwhelming response of Americans, I had said that now everyone wants to increase their footprint in India. India is now the most lucrative, safe and growing market of the world. This is the year of Indian cinema. #AchcheDin.”

Check out Vivek Agnihotri’s tweet –

 

After the success of The Kashmir Files in 2022, Vivek is now working on his next project titled The Vaccine War. He announced the film in November and called it, “an incredible true story of a war that you didn’t know India fought. And won with its science, courage & great Indian values.” The film stars Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi and Sapthami Gowda. The film’s shoot is over and it is looking at a release on Independence Day.

Meanwhile, India has three nominations at Oscars 2023. While SS Rajamouli’s film RRR has a nomination in the Best Original Song category with Naatu Naatu, The Elephant Whisperers has been nominated in the Best Documentary Short Film Category and Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes has been nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category. The 95th Academy awards will be held on March 12.

