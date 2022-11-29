Vivek Agnihotri says ‘truth is the most dangerous thing’ after IFFI jury head calls The Kashmir Files ‘propaganda, vulgar film’

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri refrained from reacting directly to Israeli filmmaker and jury chief at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Nadav Lapid’s comments on his film The Kashmir Files. Instead, Agnihotri posted a cryptic post on Tuesday, and said that ‘truth is the most dangerous thing’ because it can ‘make people lie’.

At the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022, Lapid had said about The Kashmir Files, “There were 15 films in the international competition — the front window of the festival. Fourteen out of them had the cinematic qualities… and evoked vivid discussions. We were, all of us, disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, The Kashmir Files. That felt to us like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival.”

Agnihotri wrote on Twitter on Tuesday morning, “GM. Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie. #CreativeConsciousness.”

GM. Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie. #CreativeConsciousness — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 29, 2022

Earlier, Agnihotri had compared making The Kashmir Files in the current climate to making Schindler’s List at the peak of Nazism in the 1940s. In an interview with the New Yorker, the filmmaker had said, “It was impossible to make a film about the Kashmiri Hindu genocide. The reason was terrorism; everybody was scared. But then we decided to do it. When Schindler’s List was made, the whole world appreciated it and people said, ‘Yes, you brought the truth out.’ But imagine making Schindler’s List when the Nazis were ruling. Imagine making it when Hitler was ruling. Now terrorism is ruling.”

While Agnihotri refrained from commenting on Lapid’s comments, the film’s lead actor Anupam Kher shared posters of The Kashmir Files, along with a still of the Oscar-winning film Schindler’s List, and a few photos of the Holocaust. He wrote, “झूट का क़द कितना भी ऊँचा क्यों ना हो.. सत्य के मुक़ाबले में हमेशा छोटा ही होता है.. (No matter how big the lie may seem, it always falls small in front of the truth).”

Actor Darshan Kumar, who was also a part of the film, expressed his disappointment at Lapid’s comments. In an interview with ETimes, the actor said while everybody is entitled to their opinions, the film “has depicted the actual plight of Kashmiri pandit community, who are still fighting for justice against the brutal acts of terrorism.”