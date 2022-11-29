scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Vivek Agnihotri says ‘truth is the most dangerous thing’ after IFFI jury head calls The Kashmir Files ‘propaganda, vulgar film’

Vivek Agnihotri posted a cryptic post on Tuesday, after Israeli filmmaker and the jury chief at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Nadav Lapid, called The Kashmir Files 'vulgar'.

vivek agnihotri the kashmir filesVivek Agnihotri directed The Kashmir Files.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri refrained from reacting directly to Israeli filmmaker and jury chief at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Nadav Lapid’s comments on his film The Kashmir Files. Instead, Agnihotri posted a cryptic post on Tuesday, and said that ‘truth is the most dangerous thing’ because it can ‘make people lie’.

At the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022, Lapid had said about The Kashmir Files, “There were 15 films in the international competition — the front window of the festival. Fourteen out of them had the cinematic qualities… and evoked vivid discussions. We were, all of us, disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, The Kashmir Files. That felt to us like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival.”

Also read |Ranvir Shorey calls IFFI jury chief’s comments on The Kashmir Files ‘display of political opportunism’; Swara Bhasker, Prakash Raj react

Agnihotri wrote on Twitter on Tuesday morning, “GM. Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie. #CreativeConsciousness.”

Earlier, Agnihotri had compared making The Kashmir Files in the current climate to making Schindler’s List at the peak of Nazism in the 1940s. In an interview with the New Yorker, the filmmaker had said, “It was impossible to make a film about the Kashmiri Hindu genocide. The reason was terrorism; everybody was scared. But then we decided to do it. When Schindler’s List was made, the whole world appreciated it and people said, ‘Yes, you brought the truth out.’ But imagine making Schindler’s List when the Nazis were ruling. Imagine making it when Hitler was ruling. Now terrorism is ruling.”

Also read |Vivek Agnihotri on The Kashmir Files: ‘Wanted to make a sensitive film that has universal resonance’

While Agnihotri refrained from commenting on Lapid’s comments, the film’s lead actor Anupam Kher shared posters of The Kashmir Files, along with a still of the Oscar-winning film Schindler’s List, and a few photos of the Holocaust. He wrote, “झूट का क़द कितना भी ऊँचा क्यों ना हो.. सत्य के मुक़ाबले में हमेशा छोटा ही होता है.. (No matter how big the lie may seem, it always falls small in front of the truth).”

Actor Darshan Kumar, who was also a part of the film, expressed his disappointment at Lapid’s comments. In an interview with ETimes, the actor said while everybody is entitled to their opinions, the film “has depicted the actual plight of Kashmiri pandit community, who are still fighting for justice against the brutal acts of terrorism.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-11-2022 at 09:52:29 am
Next Story

‘Suvendu has secret liaison with Mamata,’ shout Bengal BJP veterans, as the Leader of Opposition scrambles to justify sudden Friday meet

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra 8 celebrity photos
Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close