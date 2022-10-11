Vivek Agnihotri on Karan Johar quitting Twitter: ‘Quitters never win. Winners never quit’

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has taken a jibe at fellow filmmaker Karan Johar quitting Twitter in a cryptic tweet. Without naming Johar, the Kashmir Files director said that leaving Twitter but staying on social media is a ‘negative approach’.

Agnihotri wrote, “I believe a genuine person seeking positive energies would leave Social Media completely. Leaving only Twitter because it doesn’t allow hypocrisy or fakeness but staying on Instagram because it gets brands and allows fakeness itself is a negative and screwed up approach to life.”

Before this tweet, he had reacted to Karan announcing his departure from Twitter by writing, “Quitters never win.

Winners never quit.”

Johar, on Monday had taken to the micro blogging site to announce that he’s quitting Twitter to make “space for more positive energies.”

The Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani maker’s last tweet read, “Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!” After which he deleted his account too.

Karan, in the finale episode of Koffee With Karan 7, had opened up about dealing with anxiety issues that cropped up by facing constant hate on social media. He had said, “I built some kind of thick skin over the years. Honestly, it doesn’t bother me the way people think it should bother me when I read stuff that is completely putrid, awful. They come down to even abusing my kids. Those are times when I feel like… just leave them out of it. I’m like, you can say whatever you want about me, my sexuality or about all the conspiracy theories they have that are really down and dirty. It really doesn’t bother me and it’s not like I have not been in therapy and I haven’t had issues in the past.”

Kamaal R Khan (KRK) too reacted to Karan Johar quitting Twitter, and said that he did so because, “people were abusing #KaranJohar badly on his each Tweet. And finally he deleted his Twitter handle. I don’t support those people, who forced him to leave #Twitter!.”

On the work front, Karan’s last season of Koffee With Karan recently concluded and he’s announced a new season 8 soon. He is also helming Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. He also has an action film in the pipeline.