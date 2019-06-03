Vivek Agnihotri’s next directorial on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits

Director Vivek Agnihotri’s next film The Kashmir Files will be on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits. Agnihotri on Monday announced his project on Twitter. His tweet reads, “Ok friends, its official, my next film is an investigation on Kashmiri Pundit issue.”

Agnihotri told indianexpress.com that he wanted to make The Kashmir Files because “there hasn’t been such a violent and barbaric ethnic cleansing anywhere in the world.” He added that his film is about the “sinister politics behind it. Everyone is responsible for such a tragedy.”

Vivek Agnihotri said, “Kashmiri pandits are homeless in their own country. This is the 7th exodus of Kashmiri pandits from Kashmir – their home. Since World War 2, there hasn’t been such a violent and barbaric ethnic cleansing anywhere in the world. This is India’s holocaust where at midnight the minorities (Hindus) were asked to leave the valley and they were specifically asked to leave behind all their property and women. Children were killed with AK47, women were raped, men were cut with wood cutting saw. Houses were burnt. India’s most secular region was converted into an Islamic region controlled with Sharia law. My film is about the sinister politics behind it. Everyone is responsible for such a tragedy. My film is about that.”

He added, “We had been researching for the last one year and now we are planning to form a ‘Project KP Commission’ where we will record first-hand testimonials of the victims and also the perpetrators. This will be first of its kind effort in this issue anywhere in the world. I want a fair and unbiased investigation so that we can correct the prejudiced narrative. We have been researching for the last one year. More intense primary research begins now which we will wrap in six months. I plan to shoot in the early part of next year and hopefully release it by mid-2020. It is a very complex and sensitive issue and I don’t want to rush it.”