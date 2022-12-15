Vivek Agnihotri drags in The Kashmir Files as he hits back at Anurag Kashyap’s ‘research kar lena’ remark: ‘Saabit kar do…’

Filmmakers Vivek Agnihotri and Anurag Kashyap continue to be at loggerheads after The Kashmir Files director expressed his anger over Anurag’s opinions on how South films have led to Bollywood destroying itself by aiming to blindly copy them. In response, Anurag hit back, questioning Vivek’s research for his own films as well as commenting on his quote without understanding its context. Reacting to it Tuesday night, Vivek posted a scathing tweet in which he also asked God to prove that there were no killings of the Kashmiri Pandits.

Replying to Anurag Kashyap questioning his research, Vivek tweeted, “Bholenath, aap lage haath sabit kar hi do ki #TheKashmirFiles ka 4 saal ka research sab jhooth tha. Girija Tikoo, BK Ganju, Airforce killing, Nadimarg sab jhooth tha. 700 Panditon ke video sab jhooth the. Hindu kabhi mare hi nahin. Aap prove kar do, DOBAARA aisi galti nahin hogi (Dear God, please prove the 4-year-long research for The Kashmir Files was false. Girija Tikoo, BK Ganju, Airforce killing, Nadimarg is all false. 700 videos of the Kashmiri Pandits is all false. The Hindus were never killed. You prove it, I will not repeat this mistake again).”

The war of words began after Vivek reacted to a news article that had the headline, ‘Films like Kantara and Pushpa are destroying the industry: Anurag Kashyap’. Vivek lashed out saying, “I totally totally totally disagree with the views of Bollywood’s one & only Milord. Do you agree?” The headline, however, didn’t explain Anurag’s comment, who was reflecting on blindly aping a success story.

Anurag answered, “Sir aapki galti nahin hai, aap ki filmon ki research bhi aisi hi hoti hai jaise aapki mere conversations pe tweet hai. Aapka aur aapki media ka bhi same haal hai. Koi nahin next time thoda serious research kar lena (its not your fault sir, the research for your films is also like how your tweets are on my conversations. Its the same with you and your media. No problem, do serious research next time).”

Anurag had earlier talked to Galatta Plus about Bollywood’s current dry spate saying, “With pan-India, what is happening right now is that everybody is trying to make a pan-India film. Success will be 5-10%. Films like Kantara and Pushpa give you courage to go out and tell your stories. But KGF 2, however big the success, when you try and emulate that and set a project up, that’s when you start heading towards disaster. That’s the bandwagon that Bollywood destroyed itself on. You have to find films that give you courage.” Bollywood has had only a handful of successes this year including The Kashmir Files, while South has had roaring blockbusters, including RRR, KGF 2 and Kantara.