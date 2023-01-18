Vivek Agnihotri gives update on Pallavi Joshi’s accident: ‘She limped back today to sets’

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to Twitter and gave an update about the health of his wife, actor Pallavi Joshi, after she met with a car accident while shooting on sets of their upcoming film The Vaccine War. Vivek said that Pallavi is healing and it will take time to get completely fine but she is back on sets.

Pallavi was last seen in Vivek’s award-winning film The Kashmir Files. Vaccine war in their second consecutive association. The shooting was taking place in Hyderabad when a vehicle lost control and hit the actor. She was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Vivek took to Twitter and wrote, “On behalf of #PallaviJoshi, I’d like to thank all her well-wishers and fans for their concern. While shooting, a car ran over her foot. The bone will take its long course to heal but she limped back today to sets to give her shot. Show must go on.”

On behalf of #PallaviJoshi, I’d like to thank all her well-wishers and fans for their concern. While shooting, a car ran over her foot. The bone will take its long course to heal but she limped back today to sets to give her shot. Show must go on. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/tFGRHm0uu0 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 18, 2023

Vivek’s 2022 release, The Kashmir Files, had a blockbuster run at the box office despite critical reviews. The film earned over Rs 300 crore collection mark with its story revolving around the genocide of the Kashmiri pandits. The filmmaker also announced that the movie will be releasing on January 20 ahead of the Cinema Lovers’ Day.

Vivek Agnihotri superhit film The Kashmir Files all set to re release on the big screen | The Kashmir Files: बड़े पर्दे पर दोबारा रिलीज को तैयार ‘द कश्मीर फाइल्स’, जानें कब और कहां हो रही है रिलीज | Hindi News, Zee Hindustan Entertainment https://t.co/Bb0mSaReo2 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 18, 2023

Vivek had recently falsely claimed that the film has been “shortlisted for Oscars 2023.”. However, in reality, The Kashmir Files was only on the reminder list which primarily includes films that can officially compete in various categories. Merely featuring on the list does not guarantee that the film will advance in the final nominations of the Academy Awards, which will be announced on January 24.