Vivek Agnihotri congratulates Chhello Show team for Oscars 2023 entry, thanks well-wishers who were rooting for The Kashmir Files

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to congratulate the team of Chhello Show after it was announced that the Gujarati film would be India’s contender for 2023 Oscars.

“A big congratulations to the entire team of #LastFilmShow (Chhello Show) for being selected as India’s official entry. Wishing them the best film award at the #Oscars2023. I thank all the well wishers and specially media which was rooting for #TheKashmirFiles. 🙏🙏🙏,” he tweeted.

The Kashmir Files and RRR were both seen as top contenders for India’s official entry to the Oscars. The Kashmir Files was one of the four Hindi films of the year that did well at the Indian box office, apart from Brahmastra, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Vivek Agnihotri earlier told Hindustan Times, “In my entire life, I have never looked up to Oscars. That isn’t the criteria to judge the truth of a film.” When Anurag Kashyap made a comment about why RRR should be chosen as India’s entry and not The Kashmir Files, Vivek had said, “If somebody is saying it (The Kashmir Files) shouldn’t go to the Oscars, the first question is: Why is he so scared of the film? Second: Why doesn’t he want the stories of Hindu genocide to be told to the world? Thirdly, is he a genocide-denier?”

In 2022, Tamil drama Koozhangal (Pebbles), directed by filmmaker Vinothraj PS, was selected as India’s official entry in the Best International Feature Film category. The film, however, could not make it to the shortlist.