Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Vivek Agnihotri complains he’s ‘imprisoned’ in his own country as he shares video of himself flanked by cops. Watch

Vivek Agnihotri posted a video of himself in Uttar Pradesh, flanked by security personnel, and rued that this is the price that he has had to pay for expressing himself.

Vivek Agnihotri shared a video of himself flanked by security personnel.

Film director Vivek Agnihotri on Friday posted a video of himself surrounded by security personnel, and said that this is the price that he has had to pay for expressing himself. Agnihotri has remained a controversial figure for his public views, and his most recent films — The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files.

Talking specifically about The Kashmir Files, a drama film about the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in the 1990s, he wrote in a tweet, “The price one has to pay to show the Genocide of Hindus in Kashmir. In a Hindu majority country. Freedom of expression, ha!” He added the hashtags ‘imprisoned in own country’ and ‘fatwa’.

Also read |Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Saeed Mirza calling The Kashmir Files ‘garbage’: ‘Fir milte hain janaab’

The video showed him walking along the foggy streets of Uttar Pradesh, flanked by a handful of policemen. “This is the cost of freedom of expression in India,” read the text on the video. The filmmaker has been in Lucknow for a while, prepping his next film, The Vaccine War. “What a waste of taxpayer’s money!” one person wrote in response to his tweet. Another person asked, “That aside, how’s your new 20Cr house? Everything good?”

Watch Agnihotri’s video here:

 

In May, the filmmaker was granted Y-category security by CRPF in the wake of perceived ‘threats’ to his life, sources told the Indian Express. This happened weeks after the release of The Kashmir Files, which was given a lowkey release but went on to become one of the biggest Hindi language hits of the year on word-of-mouth alone. The film attracted a new wave of controversy recently, when the jury president at the International Film Festival of India, the Israeli director Nadav Lapid, called the film a ‘vulgar’ work of propaganda during the festival’s closing ceremony.

The Vaccine War will be released on Independence Day 2023. Agnihotri has described it as ‘an incredible true story of a war that you didn’t know India fought’. He has also announced the third instalment in his ‘Files’ trilogy, The Delhi Files.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 01:00:24 pm
