Vivek Agnihotri celebrates Mamata Banerjee’s loss in West Bengal: ‘The Bengal Files was banned’

Vivek Agnihotri has lashed out at the outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after her party Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) loss to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the West Bengal Assembly Elections this year. Agnihotri, who lamented his latest directorial The Bengal Files was “banned” in the state last year, claimed he showed the film underground to as many people in the state during the elections, which took place last month.

Vivek Agnihotri celebrates Mamata Banerjee’s loss

“For those who don’t know, @MamataOfficial cancelled me in Bengal after the release of #TheKashmirFiles. The film was taken out of cinema halls, and she said I would NOT BE ALLOWED TO ENTER Bengal,” wrote Agnihotri on his X handle on Tuesday. “Last year, she BANNED #TheBengalFiles completely in West Bengal. Our trailer launch was blocked. We were attacked and assaulted. Dozens of FIRs were filed against me. I was cancelled in Bengal. I couldn’t even go to receive my award from the Governor,” he added.