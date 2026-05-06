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Vivek Agnihotri celebrates Mamata Banerjee’s loss in West Bengal: ‘The Bengal Files was banned’
The Bengal Files director Vivek Agnihotri claimed that his film was banned in West Bengal, but he showed it underground across the state during the assembly elections, where TMC chief Mamata Banerjee conceded defeat.
Vivek Agnihotri has lashed out at the outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after her party Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) loss to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the West Bengal Assembly Elections this year. Agnihotri, who lamented his latest directorial The Bengal Files was “banned” in the state last year, claimed he showed the film underground to as many people in the state during the elections, which took place last month.
Vivek Agnihotri celebrates Mamata Banerjee’s loss
“For those who don’t know, @MamataOfficial cancelled me in Bengal after the release of #TheKashmirFiles. The film was taken out of cinema halls, and she said I would NOT BE ALLOWED TO ENTER Bengal,” wrote Agnihotri on his X handle on Tuesday. “Last year, she BANNED #TheBengalFiles completely in West Bengal. Our trailer launch was blocked. We were attacked and assaulted. Dozens of FIRs were filed against me. I was cancelled in Bengal. I couldn’t even go to receive my award from the Governor,” he added.
NEVER AGAIN.
For those who don’t know, @MamataOfficial cancelled me in Bengal after the release of #TheKashmirFiles. The film was taken out of cinema halls, and she said I would NOT BE ALLOWED TO ENTER Bengal.
Last year, she BANNED #TheBengalFiles completely in West Bengal. Our… pic.twitter.com/9JzHU2lgwE
— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 5, 2026
“But we never gave up. During these elections, we ensured that #TheBengalFiles was shown to as many people as possible (underground) across Bengal. I am glad we didn’t give and fought in our own little way. And finally… this unprecedented victory,” wrote Agnihotri, adding, “Congratulations to the great people of Bengal. Now you can walk without fear, with your head held high.”
Looking at the response of the common people of Bengal during #RGKarprotest, this was the day I knew Bengal would be free in 2026.
Congratulations to all the people who protested against injustice. https://t.co/2NEJUDqBJt
— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 5, 2026
He also reposted the photos of him leading the RG Kar protests in the state from 2024 and wrote, “Looking at the response of the common people of Bengal during #RGKarprotest, this was the day I knew Bengal would be free in 2026. Congratulations to all the people who protested against injustice.” The rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata became politicized after TMC workers alleged the survivor’s mother Ratna Debnath “influenced voters” while contesting the elections under a BJP ticket.
Vivek Agnihotri’s beef with Mamata Banerjee
Last year, Agnihotri held the trailer launch of The Bengal Files at a five-star hotel in Kolkata, but the event was allegedly disrupted by the police. He claimed he initially tried to organize the trailer launch at a multiplex, but they refused despite presenting written permissions. He further claimed that his team was manhandled by the police, and FIRs were filed against them by TMC members.
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The Bengal Files explores the communal violence in undivided Bengal during the 1940s, including events like the 1946 Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots of 1946. Agnihotri alleged that the TMC has a major objection to the portrayal of “the Hindu genocide,” claiming that Mamata Banerjee has tremendous political pressure to not let the film release in the state despite a go-ahead by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
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