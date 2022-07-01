Vivek Agnihotri calls R Madhavan ‘a true patriot’, hopes Rocketry becomes as successful as The Kashmir Files

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri gave a shout-out to R Madhavan’s directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect on Friday. Taking to his Twitter handle, Vivek urged the audience to watch the movie. He also hoped that Rocketry performs as good as his directorial The Kashmir Files at the box office.

Vivek tweeted, “Pl go and watch @ActorMadhavan’s brilliant debut #RocketryTheNambiEffect this weekend. You will be proud of our scientists. Justice is when you stand up for a truthful cause.” In another tweet, Vivek shared indianexpress.com’s article which stated that Rocketry has the advantage of good word-of-mouth, and is likely to repeat the success of The Kashmir Files.

“From the bottom of my heart, I wish this happens and I am sure it will happen because @ActorMadhavan is one of the most honest actors. For those who don’t know, he was one of the finest debaters and a true patriot,” Vivek wrote.

R Madhavan makes his directorial debut with Rocketry. He also plays the lead role of Nambi Narayanan, former head of ISRO’s cryogenics division in the film. Narayanan was falsely accused of espionage and arrested in 1994. All charges against him were dismissed by the Supreme Court in 1998.