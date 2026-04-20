‘Shah Rukh Khan is a billion-dollar industry, he’s building an empire’: Viveck Vaswani on Danny Denzongpa, Rajendra Kumar’s wealth

Actor and writer Viveck Vaswani recently spoke about how, while acting is a lucrative job, many actors have made their wealth through business ventures and didn’t depend solely on acting. He called Shah Rukh Khan a combination of ‘intelligent, shrewd and educated’ man and also gave examples of actors like Danny Denzongpa and Rajendra Kumar, who accumulated wealth quickly by investing smartly.

Speaking on The Bollywood Minute, he said, “There is different between being intelligent, shrewd and educated. Shah Rukh is all the three. Anil Kapoor, Boman Irani, Jeetendra know more about cinema than anyone else. Maybe if we sit and talk about cinema and distribution strategy than Aamir Khan and Anil Kapoor will come into the picture.”

He added, “Shah Rukh has not actually become an actor or star, he has built a business empire. He has a cricket team, he has real estate interests, he has a huge studio. He has a VFX company which works in billions of dollars. Shah Rukh Khan is a one-man industry that is a combination of education, intelligence, shrewdness, and being sharp.”

In 2025, Shah Rukh Khan became the first Indian actor who emerged as a billionaire as per the M3M Hurun India Rich List with a staggering wealth of Rs 12,490 crore. This was the first time SRK has been recognized as a billionaire by Hurun. The list credited Red Chillies Entertainment, SRK’s production and VFX copmpany, as the primary contributor to his wealth. Besides this, he also owns IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, among other investments.

Talking about Aamir Khan, he said, “Aamir is a very intelligent producer. He has given us legacy films. Like Sarfarosh, Dil Chahta Hai, Lagaan and more. He has also given commercial hits Raja Hindustani, Rangeela, Ghulam and more. He is equally good as Shah Rukh. Aamir has chosen film legacy, Shah Rukh has chosen to build a business empire.”

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Speaking about Danny Denzongpa and his brewery empire, he said, “Danny was the highly paid villain in my time. He has set up an entire brewery industry in Sikkim. Dalberg is the brand he has set up. He is a billionaire not because of his career but because of his business. Also, Rajendra Kumar was a shrewd businessman. When other actors were spending on cars and liquor, Rajendra would invest in stocks and companies. He became a millionaire in those days without depending on films.”

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DISCLAIMER: This article discusses the business ventures and investment strategies of prominent actors for storytelling and informational purposes. These narratives of financial growth and entrepreneurship are shared as industry insights and do not constitute professional financial or investment advice.