‘Can’t work where there’s alcohol, indiscipline’: Viveck Vaswani explains why he never worked with Salman Khan after Patthar Ke Phool

Producer Viveck Vaswani, who launched Raveena Tandon opposite Salman Khan in Patthar Ke Phool, has opened up about why he chose not to collaborate with the superstar again after the 1991 film. Vaswani spoke in a recent conversation about his working equation with Salman.

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On Vickey Lalwani’s podcast, Vaswani said he prefers disciplined working environments and would only collaborate with Salman under certain conditions.

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Viveck Vaswani opens up on working with Salman Khan

“I can’t work in environments where there is alcohol, where people drink and work in an undisciplined manner. I cannot function like that. If I get the Salman Khan I’ve seen with filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali or Sooraj Barjatya, I will work with him. With them, Salman is completely disciplined, a top professional, and gives his best.”