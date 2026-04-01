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‘Can’t work where there’s alcohol, indiscipline’: Viveck Vaswani explains why he never worked with Salman Khan after Patthar Ke Phool
Viveck Vaswani opens up on why he didn’t work with Salman Khan after Patthar Ke Phool, saying he values discipline and would collaborate only if he gets the ‘professional’ side of the star.
Producer Viveck Vaswani, who launched Raveena Tandon opposite Salman Khan in Patthar Ke Phool, has opened up about why he chose not to collaborate with the superstar again after the 1991 film. Vaswani spoke in a recent conversation about his working equation with Salman.
On Vickey Lalwani’s podcast, Vaswani said he prefers disciplined working environments and would only collaborate with Salman under certain conditions.
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Viveck Vaswani opens up on working with Salman Khan
“I can’t work in environments where there is alcohol, where people drink and work in an undisciplined manner. I cannot function like that. If I get the Salman Khan I’ve seen with filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali or Sooraj Barjatya, I will work with him. With them, Salman is completely disciplined, a top professional, and gives his best.”
Viveck said Salman works professionally with these filmmakers as they are big banners.
“These are producers who don’t make films just on Salman’s name. They give him the same respect and price because they are big banners. They don’t need Salman the star; they need Salman the actor. When I get Salman the actor, I will work with him,” he said.
“I don’t want indiscipline. If a shift starts at 9 am, you cannot come at 4 pm. That’s not acceptable. If you want to change something, come early, sit with the director, and discuss it properly.”
Viveck Vaswani on differences with Salim Khan
Vaswani said Salman didn’t have much room to alter Patthar Ke Phool, as Salim Khan, who had written the script, was closely involved.
“He couldn’t make changes because his father, Salim Khan, who had written the script, was present. Salim saab was very fond of me, even though we had our differences—especially later, when Salman became a big star and signed multiple films, which led to some date issues. But those were minor.”
Fond memories of the Khan household
Vaswani also recalled his time with the Khan family fondly, especially during script discussions at Salim Khan’s home.
“We preferred going to Salim saab’s house for script sessions because the food there was incredible. The hospitality was unmatched. I was very fond of Salma aunty, Helen aunty, Sohail, Arbaaz—Arpita was just a baby then.”
Patthar Ke Phool (1991), co-produced by Vaswani and G. P. Sippy and directed by Anant Balani, was a successful action-romance that starred Salman Khan and marked the debut of Raveena Tandon.
Viveck Vaswani and Shah Rukh Khan’s relationship
Viveck Vaswani also played a pivotal role in shaping the early career of Shah Rukh Khan when he first arrived in Mumbai. Vaswani introduced him to filmmakers like Rakesh Roshan, Hema Malini, and Ramesh Sippy, which led to early projects such as Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Chamatkar, King Uncle, and Dil Aashna Hai.
He also offered Shah Rukh a place to stay in Mumbai at a time when he had none, and stood by him through deeply personal challenges, including his mother’s illness and passing. Viveck Vaswani also signed him for Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and returned his share of profits from Patthar Ke Phool, despite being its co-producer, to ensure G. P. Sippy agreed to back the Shah Rukh Khan-Juhi Chawla film.
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This entertainment report is based on statements made by Viveck Vaswani during a podcast interview and reflects his personal views and experiences. Comments are subjective in nature and have not been independently verified. This article does not intend to make any definitive claims about individuals’ professional conduct, and readers are advised to interpret such opinions in the context of an interview-based narrative.